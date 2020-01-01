Search

Family appeals for Queen's Park mum who has been missing for seven years

PUBLISHED: 14:44 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 21 February 2020

The family of a mum-of-three who has been missing from Willesden Green for more than seven years is urging anyone with information about her disappearance to contact police.

Mum-of-three Lisa Pour. Picture: Met PoliceMum-of-three Lisa Pour. Picture: Met Police

Lisa Pour, who grew up in Queen's Park, has not been seen or heard from since January 16, 2013.

Now 48, she was last seen by a probation officer in the Willesden Green area on the Tuesday afternoon she went missing, and was said to have appeared well.

The mother-of-three had drug issues but had never gone missing before.

A £10,000 reward is being offered by the family for anyone who can provide answers around Lisa's disappearance.

Her children Lauren, 22, and Jack Saffery, 20, said: "Every day that goes by we miss her and it is upsetting that we may not be able to see her again.

Please help find our mother.

"She is a light that is missing in our lives and there's not one day we don't think about her.

"It would mean the world to us if one day we'll be able to see our mother again.

Lisa's mother Linda Pour, 73, added: "For seven years I have not believed my daughter has died. I always believe I'll see her one day, and I'll put my arms around her and give her a kiss. She was the most wonderful loving child. I miss her every day."

Lisa is around 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build, with dark hair and she was known to visit Brent and Camden.

Det Con Zanne Kriel-Hartley from the North West BCU missing persons team, said: "Lisa's lifestyle was turbulent and she was dealing with drug addiction at the time she disappeared, but she is a daughter and mother who is sorely missed by her family and they understandably want to know the circumstances around her sudden disappearance.

"We cannot rule out that Lisa may have come to some harm, but this is just one of a number of possibilities that we continue to explore and investigate.

"This is still very much an active inquiry, but we need information from people who knew and saw Lisa close to the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Faline or call the free and confidential Missing People line on 116000.

