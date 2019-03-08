Search

Lightening the Night Student Review to showcase emerging talent in Kensal Rise

PUBLISHED: 10:43 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 14 June 2019

Student girl-band 4Tunes playing in Elmwood Tennis Club in Kensal Rise. PIcture: Laura Matthews

Student girl-band 4Tunes playing in Elmwood Tennis Club in Kensal Rise. PIcture: Laura Matthews

A Kensal Rise singer songwriter is holding a donation only gig showcasing young emerging talent.

Laura Matthews & The FlakesLaura Matthews & The Flakes

Laura Matthews is hosting the second Lightening Strikes Student Revue at The Elmwood Tennis Club, in Holland Road, this evening from 7pm.

The musician has gathered students of piano and singing who will perform tunes such as Hotel California, Bohemian Rhapsody and covers from Abba and Elton.

Headline act the 4Tunes is an all-girl band featuring talented 12 and 13 year olds who will finish off the night with their style and attitude.

The social evening has a BBQ laid on and bar.

Lightening the Night puts on monthly live music nights at the tennis club house featuring Country crossover band Laura and the Flakes.

Laura said: "Children are very welcome. Please bring money for the hat.

"We are raising money to pay for a camera man to film and to create a magical short video of the event."

