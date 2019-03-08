Search

Free firework spectacular and 'Light the Night' festival at Wembley Park

PUBLISHED: 10:02 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 04 November 2019

Archant

Illuminated butterflies and a giant fire bird are just two of the many highlights at the free firework festival in Wembley Park.

A parade and fireworks at the free 'Light Up The Night festival in Wembley ParkA parade and fireworks at the free 'Light Up The Night festival in Wembley Park

'Light Up the Night' festival, celebrating Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, and Guy Fawkes is taking place on Sunday from 2pm-10pm.

The free family event includes a host of activities happening throughout the day and night.

Turn up at the lantern making workshops and stay to watch live acts and interactive performances at the Yellow Stage.

Evening entertainment includes a parade on Olympic Way filled with giant illuminated butterflies, a magnificent five-metre tall mechanical Fire Bird inspired by the Garuda bird myths found in Hindu, Buddhist and Jain culture and three giant puppets designed by artist Tony Mason .

A spectacular fireworks display will take place in Engineers Way at 7pm.

Street food vendors will complement the offerings from London Design Outlet which will host its own activities and offer firework themed cocktails.

Josh McNorton, cultural director at Quintain, said: "We are delighted to be bringing Light Up the Night back to the neighbourhood for another year and to host this year's celebratory procession along the newly-completed Olympic way. This special celebration showcases everything we value about Wembley Park: diversity, creativity and community all in a spectacular, free family event.

Brent Council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt, added: "Brent has many unique traditions to share and I am grateful to Wembley Park for hosting Light Up the Night and bringing this fantastic Diwali and Bonfire Night celebration to the whole neighbourhood.

"If you haven't been before, it's a fantastic free event for all the family and is one of London's last remaining free firework displays."

