Dollis Hill Lidl customers stung with penalty notices unaware adjoining road is private land

Numerous motorists in Dollis Hill have been stung with penalty tickets unaware they were parking on private land while shopping at their local Lidl store.

Drivers standing where penalty tickets were issued. PIcture: Alison Hopkins Drivers standing where penalty tickets were issued. PIcture: Alison Hopkins

Dozens have been fined for parking on Roman Road which runs alongside the supermarket claiming the signage is unclear.

Most people only realised they had parked illegally when they received penalty notices in the post as no note was left on their windscreens.

The road is owned by electronics manufacturers Time Guard which say there are "countless signs up" and people are "choosing to ignore them or not read them".

The company entered a contract with All Parking Services UK (APS) in November as parking was "clogging up the road".

Joseph Baker was fined in February. "The Lidl car park is always full and access to it is a nightmare so I parked along the side of the road," he said. "It was not until three weeks after I parked I got a letter in the post. There wasn't even a ticket on the car. I never knew there was an issue. I've appealed and I'm waiting for a response.

"So many people are getting these PCN's. The bays are not clearly marked as private. The signage is completely inadequate, it's as simple as that."

Sarah Hull says she felt "intimidated" into paying her fine after receiving a penalty notice in the post and then failing to win her appeal in which she argued "insufficient signage".

She said: "I drove past a week after I got their rejection letter and there was a sign up. I don't think that was a coincidence. It wasn't there when I parked back in February."

One person on social media claimed they had three fines totalling £510.

Terry Wickham, site services manager at Time Guard, said: "Members of public have been parking and clogging up the private road preventing us from conducting our business. In the end we were forced to bring in a private parking management company to manage the road.

"Historically people have been parking there for the past 15 years and nothings been happening they just still believe it's free parking." He added it was not for Time Guard to "dictate how APS run its service."

APS and Lidl have been contacted for a comment but had failed to respond as the Times went press.