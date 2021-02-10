'I will not allow the leader to bully me,' says Lib Dem councillor

Published: 4:30 PM February 10, 2021

Brent's sole Liberal Democrat councillor has written to the chief executive over a "defamatory and undermining" letter sent to him by the council leader.

Cllr Anton Georgiou wrote to Brent Council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt (Lab) on January 12 regarding the near 6 per cent hike in council tax.

In his letter Cllr Georgiou said the increase would "devastate residents in Alperton and across Brent, especially the most vulnerable people".

In his response to the Alperton representative, sent from the office of the leader of the council, Cllr Butt replied: "I know you haven't been a cllr for very long and I know you only come to the bare minimum of public council meetings, but I'd still argue that you had long enough to at least try and grasp the basics.

"Now, in all likelihood, you've got a year and a bit left in office – can I suggest that you start making more of an effort, please, and attend at least one session of cabinet or take part in at least one scrutiny or audit meeting? Then, once you'd actually participated in the decision making processes that we're all elected to oversee, you'd have earned the right to air an opinion."

He goes on write that Cllr Georgiou might then have a "better chance of understanding" of council finances and "rid [himself] of the deeply offensive 'Eric Pickles-esque notion' of 'excessive council spend'".

He refers to austerity under the Coalition government and adds: "Brent's Council Tax Support is one of London's most comprehensive, substantially reducing the rates burden for those unable to manage themselves."

Stunned to receive this from @Brent_Council Leader @MAsgharButt2.



3 weeks ago I wrote to express concerns about the proposed hike in Council Tax.



Rather than addressing the issue, once again, he’s resorted to personal attacks and intimidation tactics that disgrace the Council. pic.twitter.com/vAXT36KLDH — Cllr Anton Georgiou 🔶 (@anton_georgiou) February 3, 2021

Cllr Georgiou, 26, won the Alperton by-election in January 2020 making him the sole Liberal Democrat councillor in the council chamber.

Council records show that he has a 100 per cent attendance record at full council meetings. Despite requesting a role, he has not been given a committee position .

In his letter to chief executive Carolyn Downs he writes of the "tirade of abuse and personal intimidation" expressed towards him in the letter, which he says "speaks to the wider behavioural issues he has, which have been duly recorded at multiple public forums and council meetings".

He says he has also witnessed Brent residents "subjected to this appalling behaviour".

In his letter he suggests that the council invests in an "anger management programme" for Cllr Butt.

"I want to be clear, I will not allow the leader to bully or intimidate me, or stop me from doing what I was elected to do by residents in Alperton," he adds.

"I will continue to hold him and his administration to account and be a voice for Brent residents, who for many years have felt unrepresented and ignored."

Cllr Georgiou told this paper: "The rationale behind writing to the chief executive is because I don't think the way Cllr Butt has responded to me is in keeping with his role, especially as Leader of Brent Council.

"This is not the first time this has happened and I've previously spoken to the chief executive about his intimidating behaviour and the way he acts towards me and others, whether that's residents or other councillors.

"It's about time he was called out on it and the council addresses what is a very serious issue about his aggression."

Overwhelmed by the response to yesterday’s tweet. Appreciate the kindness.



Today I’ve written to @Brent_Council Chief Executive asking her to look into @MAsgharButt2’s conduct following his letter to me.



I will not be intimidated. #Alperton residents elected me to do a job. pic.twitter.com/nIxvCKv2vW — Cllr Anton Georgiou 🔶 (@anton_georgiou) February 4, 2021

On January 14 Cllr Butt said Cllr Georgiou "should be ashamed" when he raised a point about council tax increases at a Brent Connects meeting.

On February 7, ahead of a cabinet meeting, Cllr Georgiou wrote a tweet saying he would not be attending as "it is not a space for constructive debate as decisions are predetermined by members". He wrote that he refuses to put himself "into a hostile environment" until his concerns about Cllr Butt's "aggressive behaviour" have been answered.

Cllr Butt said: “I think an impartial reading of my letter to Cllr Georgiou would find a robust, fact-based political response.

"I have nothing against Anton as a person.

"What I am against however, in the strongest terms, is the distribution of misinformation regarding the funding crisis unleashed on all public services, not least local government, by successive governments since 2010, the first and arguably, worst of which being the Lib Dem enabled Tory Coalition.“

Ms Downs said: "This matter is under investigation and it is inappropriate for me to comment."