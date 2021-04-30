News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Mapesbury councillor elected new mayor of Brent

person

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

Published: 5:00 PM April 30, 2021   
Cllr Lia Colacicco is Brent's new mayor

Cllr Lia Colacicco is Brent's new mayor - Credit: Brent Council

Brent Council’s newly elected mayor has vowed to help tackle poverty and pollution in the borough as she assumed her role in the first ever virtual handover.

Mapesbury councillor Lia Colacicco will succeed Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi for the 2021/22 municipal year having served as deputy mayor for the previous term.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the ceremony took place online on Thursday (April 29), though the new mayor vowed to hold a physical celebration once it is safe to do so.

The borough’s first Anglo-Italian mayor, Cllr Colacicco said she will “shamelessly promote” Brent, noting its recent position as London Borough of Culture and recognition as ‘council of the year’ in 2020.

However, the Labour councillor also highlighted the high levels of poverty in the borough and its struggles with pollution.

You may also want to watch:

“Brent is full of complex contradictions. A recent report we commissioned on poverty neatly summarised our predicament of having to pay the cost of inner-city life yet having to get by on a suburban wage,” she said.

“Wembley is the world-famous home to a £25 billion industry that is UK football, yet in the same borough, a third of households are in some way dependent on the welfare system.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wembley mosque operates due to lack of 'challenge or complaint'
  2. 2 Man, 40, stabbed to death in Willesden
  3. 3 Rishi Sunak MP has 'overdue' hair cut at Chop-Chop in Wembley Park
  1. 4 Wembley teenager charged with murdering Ahmed Baker
  2. 5 The Queensbury pub issued with prohibition notice for gazebo
  3. 6 Alperton bus garage site development approved despite major opposition
  4. 7 Woman jailed after attacking disabled Harlesden man
  5. 8 'We are living like animals' says Harlesden family
  6. 9 Neasden Temple launches emergency appeal for India
  7. 10 New vaccine trial at Northwick Park Hospital seeks volunteers

“We suffer some of Europe’s worst pollution thanks to the North Circular and A5, yet we can enjoy the nearby Welsh Harp reservoir and acres of parkland.”

Despite these issues, she showed immense pride in her area, acknowledging the aspects which make it a place where “people really do love where they live.”

“Brent is a melting pot, full of beautiful colourful variety – there’s no need to travel to see other cultures, it’s all here,” she added.

Her chosen charities for the year are Parkinson’s UK and Cricklewood Library.
Stonebridge representative Cllr Abdi Aden, will serve as deputy mayor for 2021/22, becoming the first Somalian deputy mayor in the Brent’s history.

In his outgoing speech, Cllr Ezeajughi said it had been a “huge privilege” and “incredibly rewarding” to act as the borough’s first citizen.

He also acknowledged the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, where Brent was one of the hardest hit areas in the country.

The disruption meant he served as mayor for two years, with last year’s annual ceremony postponed on safety grounds.

Brent Council
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Protesters against the takeover of Brent GPs by Operose,

NHS

Campaigners protest over GP takeovers in Willesden and Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Teemu Pukki (centre) and Queens Park Rangers' Jordy de Wijs (right) in action during

Queens Park Rangers

QPR boss Warburton deperate to keep growing as a team

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
A ballot box

Elections

Election 2021: All the candidates for mayor of London

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 16/08/2012 of City Hall in London (left), Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has confirmed

Reader Letters | Opinion

Cancer champions, found photo and London's future

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus