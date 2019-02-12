LGBT+ History Month: Mayor of Brent raises rainbow flag over Civic Centre

Brent councillors and members of the community with the rainbow LGBT+ flag to mark LGBT+ History Month. Picture: Brent Council Archant

On Tuesday Brent’s Mayor led councillors in a ceremony which saw the rainbow flag above Brent Civic Centre to mark LGBT+ history month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Mahmood raises the LGBT+ flag at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Brent Council Mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Mahmood raises the LGBT+ flag at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Brent Council

At the ceremony, which took place in the Paul Daisley gardens, next to the civic centre, Cllr Arshad Mahmood raised the flag – while later in the day Wembley Stadium illuminated its arch in rainbow colours.

The ceremony at the Paul Daisley gardens also included a number of talks discussing the issues with affect the LGBT+ community.

Cllr Mahmood said: “It is an honour to be asked to raise the rainbow flag.

“In Brent, we pride ourselves on celebrating diversity and inclusion. Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people make an important contribution to our community.

“By raising awareness of LGBT+ experiences and celebrating their achievements, I believe it’s a step in the right direction to combat certain prejudices still experienced.”

LGBT+ History Month takes place in February each year. This year’s commemoration is themed around ‘Peace, Activism and Reconciliation’.