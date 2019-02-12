Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

LGBT+ History Month: Mayor of Brent raises rainbow flag over Civic Centre

PUBLISHED: 17:03 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 20 February 2019

Brent councillors and members of the community with the rainbow LGBT+ flag to mark LGBT+ History Month. Picture: Brent Council

Brent councillors and members of the community with the rainbow LGBT+ flag to mark LGBT+ History Month. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

On Tuesday Brent’s Mayor led councillors in a ceremony which saw the rainbow flag above Brent Civic Centre to mark LGBT+ history month.

Mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Mahmood raises the LGBT+ flag at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Brent CouncilMayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Mahmood raises the LGBT+ flag at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Brent Council

At the ceremony, which took place in the Paul Daisley gardens, next to the civic centre, Cllr Arshad Mahmood raised the flag – while later in the day Wembley Stadium illuminated its arch in rainbow colours.

The ceremony at the Paul Daisley gardens also included a number of talks discussing the issues with affect the LGBT+ community.

Cllr Mahmood said: “It is an honour to be asked to raise the rainbow flag.

“In Brent, we pride ourselves on celebrating diversity and inclusion. Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people make an important contribution to our community.

“By raising awareness of LGBT+ experiences and celebrating their achievements, I believe it’s a step in the right direction to combat certain prejudices still experienced.”

LGBT+ History Month takes place in February each year. This year’s commemoration is themed around ‘Peace, Activism and Reconciliation’.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Copland School: Disgraced ex-headteacher Alan Davies must pay £1.4m as his last chance to appeal is refused

Former headteacher of the Copland School, Sir Alan Davies, outside Southwark Crown Court in London in 2013. Picture: PA Images.Ryan Hooper

Watford boss Gracia praises QPR after cup tie

Watford manager Javi Gracia (pic: John Walton/PA)

Tudor Simionov killing: Wembley man becomes fourth to be charged over Park Lane bouncer’s New Year’s Day death

Nor Aden Hamada, who has been charged with the murder of Park Lane bouncer Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brent boys unlucky in defeat to St Albans

The Brent under-11 boys' football team face the camera (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

McClaren rues more late misfortune for QPR after defeat to West Brom

Queens Park Rangers defender Darnell Furlong looks dejected as West Bromwich Albion celebrate their dramatic win (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

LGBT+ History Month: Mayor of Brent raises rainbow flag over Civic Centre

Brent councillors and members of the community with the rainbow LGBT+ flag to mark LGBT+ History Month. Picture: Brent Council

Support local journalism, it’s good for democracy

Culture secretary Jeremy Wright.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists