Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Kensal Rise cinema back with a Spring film festival

PUBLISHED: 09:39 29 April 2019

The Lexi Cinema is welcoming back its Spring Lexi Film School

The Lexi Cinema is welcoming back its Spring Lexi Film School

Archant

A social enterprise cinema in Kensal Rise is welcoming back its Spring film festival.

The Lexi, which donates 100 per cent of all profits to charity and is run by a team of 50 volunteers, is back with the Lexi Film School.

The series features critics, curators, actors and film makers who host one of their favourite films and take part in a Q&A.

You may also want to watch:

Far from the mainstream, diverse offerings include Italian neorealism and Bollywood.

Everyone who books a ticket receives film notes written by the speaker, links to additional reading and suggestions for further viewing. The tickets also entitles the cinema goer to a month of cinema to stream courtesy of film website MUBI.

The series begins on April 29 with Rome, Open City, with Frida on May 13 and continues on subsequent Mondays at 6.30pm finishing with Angela Davis: Portrait on June 24.

Tickets cost £9 / £7 members for each screening, or £42 for all 7 screenings.

For more information click here



Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

Fire services were called at 2am to a blazing car in Gladstone Park

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a 35-year-old woman in Willesden

The scene in Church Road, Willesden where a woman was stabbed. Picture: @999London

Petition launched demanding urgent action on growing violence against children in “Wild West” Brent

Weapons seized in Brent. Picture: @MPSBrent

Police appeal for any dash cam or phone footage after young man fatally stabbed in Harlesden

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Harlesden High Street. Picture: Keith Matthews

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

Fire services were called at 2am to a blazing car in Gladstone Park

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a 35-year-old woman in Willesden

The scene in Church Road, Willesden where a woman was stabbed. Picture: @999London

Petition launched demanding urgent action on growing violence against children in “Wild West” Brent

Weapons seized in Brent. Picture: @MPSBrent

Police appeal for any dash cam or phone footage after young man fatally stabbed in Harlesden

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Harlesden High Street. Picture: Keith Matthews

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR boss Eustace gives his verdict on defeat to Forest

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Kensal Rise cinema back with a Spring film festival

The Lexi Cinema is welcoming back its Spring Lexi Film School

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps

National League: Wealdstone 2 Hemel Hempstead 1

Bobby Wilkinson celebrates (pic Geoff Smith/top-pic photography)

Southern League: Salisbury 0 Harrow 6

Ryan Moss of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists