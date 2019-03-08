Kensal Rise cinema back with a Spring film festival

The Lexi Cinema is welcoming back its Spring Lexi Film School Archant

A social enterprise cinema in Kensal Rise is welcoming back its Spring film festival.

The Lexi, which donates 100 per cent of all profits to charity and is run by a team of 50 volunteers, is back with the Lexi Film School.

The series features critics, curators, actors and film makers who host one of their favourite films and take part in a Q&A.

Far from the mainstream, diverse offerings include Italian neorealism and Bollywood.

Everyone who books a ticket receives film notes written by the speaker, links to additional reading and suggestions for further viewing. The tickets also entitles the cinema goer to a month of cinema to stream courtesy of film website MUBI.

The series begins on April 29 with Rome, Open City, with Frida on May 13 and continues on subsequent Mondays at 6.30pm finishing with Angela Davis: Portrait on June 24.

Tickets cost £9 / £7 members for each screening, or £42 for all 7 screenings.

