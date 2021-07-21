News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Opinion

Letters on the Euros 2020

Reader letters

Published: 4:30 PM July 21, 2021   
Raheem Sterling. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Racists need education

Girish, Argyle Road, Ealing, writes:

Giving Raheem Sterling the Freedom of Brent is a good gesture but, in my opinion, in todays society that has no meaning.

As long as society sees colour of the skins and cannot see beyond that, this gesture is only a lip service. Educate society to see a person beyond their colour or ethnicity.

Just think if these three players had scored the penalties how differently the fans would have reacted? They would have been put on a pedestal. This is how shallow we are. And we claimed to be fairest society in the world. 

The shame of the matter is these are third generation people, none of them have seen the life after the second war and the deprivation that came with it. These thugs are blind sheep!

Euro final kick-off created problems

England fans outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium

England fans outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Credit: PA Images

Melvyn Hacker, Ravenscroft Avenue, Wembley, writes:

Why was the kick-off for the Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium timed for 8.00 pm?

The late kick-off meant that should the game go to extra-time and penalties, it would create difficulties for fans making mainline connections to different parts of the country. The stadium is meant to be primarily accessed by public transport.

The late start time also gave ample opportunity to those who want to drink to excess before entering the stadium. I don’t doubt that much of the riotous behaviour before the game was influenced by alcohol.

The traditional kick-off time for football matches is 3.00pm. So why the 8.00pm start?

Reader Letters
Euro 2020
Wembley News

