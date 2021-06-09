News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Opinion

Letter: Keep Wembley mural during Euros

Logo Icon

Reader letter

Published: 9:45 AM June 9, 2021   
World Cup tile mural in Wembley Park (Picture: Wembley History Society and Brent Archives)

World Cup tile mural in Wembley Park (Picture: Wembley History Society and Brent Archives) - Credit: Archant

Respect the Euro tournament and don’t cover Wembley tile mural

Philip Grant, Kingsbury, full address supplied, writes: 

The first of many Euros football matches at Wembley over the next month takes place this weekend. I hope that Quintain’s Wembley Park company will not disrespect the tournament by covering the tile mural in the Bobby Moore Bridge subway, showing England footballers at the old “twin towers” stadium, with adverts.

The 1993 Bobby Moore bridge plaque

The 1993 Bobby Moore bridge plaque on display again - Credit: Philip Grant

Such a cover-up should be unthinkable, but an unknown (until it was disclosed this year) Brent Council deal in 2019 claimed that Wembley Park was entitled to display adverts over the footballers mural during the Euros, and on other event days at the stadium, such as concerts and NFL matches.

Although all of the tile mural scenes in the subway, celebrating historic sports and entertainment events at Wembley Stadium and Arena, had been covered over since 2013, Quintain agreed to put the footballers mural back on permanent public display. This was done through planning and advertisement consents granted by Brent Council in 2019.

You may also want to watch:

For the past few months, senior council officers have claimed that an earlier advertisement consent still applies, allowing the footballers mural to be covered up. They have finally disclosed the grounds on which they hold that view.

Footballers on the mural on the east wall from the station steps

Footballers on the mural on the east wall from the station steps - Credit: Philip Grant

The 2019 advertisement consent replaced the earlier one, and made clear that the footballers mural would remain uncovered, although adverts could be displayed on light boxes fixed on either side of it.

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal after passengers assaulted on buses in Cricklewood
  2. 2 Petition launched as Forest United club fears being 'turfed out' of Wembley grounds
  3. 3 Man arrested after Harlesden stabbing
  1. 4 Man in hospital following shooting in Neasden
  2. 5 Boundary changes shake up could take in Harrow wards
  3. 6 Man charged with Colindale murder
  4. 7 Government puts back controversial NHS data scheme after concerns
  5. 8 Four men connected to Craig Small's death in Wembley to appear for trial next year
  6. 9 Kensal Rise nursery remembers Stephen Lawrence with art exhibition
  7. 10 Brent gunmen jailed for firearms offences linked to murder

Brent’s chief executive and leader need to accept the facts of their own planning committee’s July 2019 decision. If not, they will be responsible for the shame that concealing the footballers mural, with its plaque ‘in honour of a football legend’, from fans going to Euros matches at Wembley would bring to our borough.

Euro 2020
Wembley
Brent Council
Wembley News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Met Police vehicle

Wembley crash leaves motorcyclist dead and another in hospital

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Lillian Serunkuma Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Gun crime | Video

Grandmother's plea for witnesses a year after toddler shot in Harlesden

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The Big Bite was found to be Kilburn's best

The best 5 fish and chip restaurants in Kilburn, according to TripAdvisor

Pol Allingham

Logo Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus