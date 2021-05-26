Letter: Scepticism over future of Kilburn Square

Opinion

Published: 3:32 PM May 26, 2021

Protestors in front of some of the "beautiful trees" along Victoria Road which the current Kilburn Square plan from Brent Council would remove. - Credit: Bill Davis

Join fight to save Square

Bill Davis, Victoria Road, Kilburn, writes:

I’m sure I was not alone in my scepticism when I read in last week’s Kilburn Times that Cllr Southwood has given assurances that "no decisions on the future of Kilburn Square have yet been made".

As a resident of Victoria Road for over 30 years I was very angry – and, indeed, gobsmacked - to hear that Brent has plans to massively extend the number of housing units on the Kilburn Square estate.

Not only will the plans the council has published greatly increase the density of housing on the estate, which will put yet more pressure on hard-pressed local public services, for all of us living on or near Kilburn Square we will lose the amenity value of the grassed area at the junction of Victoria and Algernon Roads, including the mature trees growing there.

Cities need green lungs to breathe. Young and old alike need to have a sense of "space" to avoid feeling crowded-in by the built environment. Kilburn is no exception. The people of Kilburn are no exception.

CGI image of how Kilburn Square might look - Credit: Brent Council

Whilst I accept there is a London-wide housing crisis that has to be addressed, why should Brent choose one of the few remaining "green" areas in our already densely populated part of the borough to build on when brown-field sites elsewhere must surely exist?

I understand that Brent owns the land and is keen to benefit from funding which is only available until next year. Its wish to proceed at pace is, therefore, understandable.

You may also want to watch:

However, once built on, the green space which so many of us enjoy will be gone forever. What a legacy that will be for our children and our grandchildren. What Brent is proposing is shameful and smacks of pure opportunism. It should be stopped.

For those living locally who will be affected by the proposed development, go to save-our-square.org to learn more and to join the growing number who are opposed to Brent’s proposals.

Time is short and action is needed now.