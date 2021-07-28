Opinion
Letter on banning wearing of religious symbols
Reader letter
- Credit: PA Images
Neutrality?
Sadia Jowaheer, Village Way, Neasden, writes:
The ruling by the EU court on banning the wearing of religious symbols has sparked anxiety and anger in people of faith.
The wearing of the Muslim headscarf, the Christian cross, the Sikh turban, the Jewish kippa allows people of faith to express their individuality. In what way does the wearing of these symbols impede an employee from conducting their work?
Muslim women wearing the hijab are often subjected to words such as “oppression” and “forced” when this is rarely the case. Does the Court of Justice of the European Union now not bear the hand of the oppressors themselves?
You may also want to watch:
Being a person of faith, I am disheartened about this ruling and cannot imagine the fear of those in the EU. Having worn the hijab by choice and for many years, it is part of my identity and I would not be myself without it. Who has the right to take our identity away in the name of so-called “neutrality”?
Most Read
- 1 Drunk and off-duty Met officer sentenced after assaulting man
- 2 Willesden Green residents oppose mosque's housing block application
- 3 Former Brent school boy Tom Dean beats Covid to win Gold at the Tokyo Olympics
- 4 Tokyo Olympics: Brondesbury Park pupils wish swimmer Tom Dean luck
- 5 View from the chamber - 'The recycling centre is just inside the new ULEZ boundary'
- 6 Wembley Football League supported by Raheem Sterling sees drama on finals day
- 7 Kilburn grandmother hears 'terrific bang' as bathroom ceiling collapses
- 8 Brent gang members convicted of shooting a man in Enfield
- 9 Tom Dean wins second Tokyo 2020 gold with 4x200m relay victory
- 10 Wembley Park's Summer on Screen festival kicks off with Gurinder Chadha Q&A