Kilburn Times > News

Man appears in court charged with murdering woman in Wembley

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:01 PM August 1, 2022
Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Weald Lane, Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 1 for a preliminary hearing - Credit: PA

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Wembley.

Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Weald Lane, Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 1 for a preliminary hearing.

He is accused of murdering Kathleen John, 39, on 29 July 2022 in London Road.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey at 10am on Wednesday August 3, when a decision is expected with regard to bail. 

Only a crown court judge can decide on bail when the charge is murder.

Georgalla is listed to appear at the same court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 30.

He was wearing a grey jumper and tracksuit bottoms and stood, with his hands behind his back, to confirm his name and age.

London Live News
Wembley News
Brent News
North London News

