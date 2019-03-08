Search

Layton Williams drops by Kenton to give secondary pupils a dance lesson

PUBLISHED: 09:27 03 October 2019

West End star Layton Williams with Claremont High School pupils

West End star Layton Williams with Claremont High School pupils

Pupils at a Kenton Secondary school enjoyed a dance lesson with a West End star.

West End star Layton Williams giving Claremont High School pupils a dance lessonWest End star Layton Williams giving Claremont High School pupils a dance lesson

Layton Williams, lead of the award winning show Everyone's talking about Jamie, brought his dance workshop to Claremont High School in Claremont Avenue.

He taught students some steps and also ran a question & answer session telling them about his life as a performer.

Layton started his career as a teenager in the title role in Billy Elliot, and TV appearances include in School for Stars, Beautiful People and Bad Education .

Year 12 student William Connor said the session was "energising" adding: "Layton taught us the value of being yourself and 'feeling the vibe'."

Drama teacher Claire Oakley said: "His enthusiasm and energy was charming and it is easy to see why he is such a popular entertainer. Even though he was going back to the theatre for his evening performance after our workshop, he still stayed to allow students and staff to take selfies with him! It was inspiring to see our students move with such elegance and confidence.

"The students were thrilled with the result of their morning's work and left with huge smiles on their faces."

Layton said: "If you do something you love, it doesn't feel like work. It's good for the soul."

He advised the young actors to "stay positive, chase your dreams and keep on killing it!"

