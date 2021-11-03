Brent interactive climate installation launched in Wembley Park

School pupils helped launch an interactive climate installation in Brent to encourage people to explore climate change issues and take a pledge of action to save the planet.

Youngsters from Park Lane Primary School, in Park Lane, Wembley made a trip to Brent Civic Centre this week to try out the new structure.

The climate pledge instillation allows residents to contemplate and absorb the impact of climate change, whilst inspiring them to take coloured tokens and 'vote' on the climate pledge they would like to take.

Cllr Muhammed Butt with pupils from Park Lane Primary School - Credit: Brent Council

Residents can step inside it and discover 16 practical actions to take that will help tackle climate change.

Many of these changes could also save money, or improve health and wellbeing, Brent Council said.

The installation is part of a wider part of activities taking place during the council's Brent Climate Festival which runs until November 12, and coincides with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

During the festival people can learn about the 20 residents who contributed family recipes to From Brent To Bowl: a community cookbook, which they can download.

Religious leaders from Brent's mosques, churches, synagogues and temples will share how they are thinking about climate change and their faith for a photo series, 'Climate change and my religion' at an event on November 8.

Park Lane Primary School pupils explore the Brent Climate Installation with Cllr Krupa Sheth - Credit: Brent Council

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent Council's lead member for environment said: "We've seen climate disasters in the news and we've felt it in the weather - it's not surprising if we're feeling overwhelmed at the state of the world.

"What can we do in Brent to have a positive impact? With so much jargon flying around it can be confusing to know where to start or what role we play.

"The climate installation helps to make things clear and simple.

"Come down and visit the structure at Brent Civic Centre until 12 November and take a pledge of action.

"Brent Council is committed to tackling the climate emergency, and doing all we can to make Brent a carbon neutral borough by 2030. Together, we can make a difference."

To see the full programme of events, or take a climate pledge online, visit: www.brent.gov.uk/brentclimatefestival