Go Latifa! Miss Brent Elegance up for national final

André Langlois

Published: 5:52 PM August 28, 2021   
Latifa Aarab, Miss Brent Elegance

Latifa Aarab, Miss Brent Elegance - Credit: nic_price@yahoo.co.uk

A Wembley woman is all set for the national final of a modelling competition.

Latifa Aarab will be taking part in the Miss British Isles Elegance 2020/21 Model Competition.

Latifa is Miss Brent Elegance 2020/21 and will be at the national final on September 2 at Chester Racecourse against 49 other hopefuls.

The 42-year-old said: "I have been doing photoshoots for fun and for my friends' brands for a while so when the opportunity came to participate to a modelling competition, it felt like the next natural step to take.

"It's also important for me to do it to show other women of my age that feeling beautiful is a must. If we don't like who we are first, who will?"

Latifa is a consultant, speaks four languages, and her hobbies include public speaking and theatre.   

The Miss British Isles Elegance winner takes home prizes worth over £10,000.

