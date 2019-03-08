Search

Lady Antonia Fraser in fundraising Q&A at Kensal Rise Library

PUBLISHED: 07:18 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 31 May 2019

An acclaimed historical writer with a colourful history of her own is travelling to Kensal Rise to take part in a library fundraiser.

Lady Antonia Fraser, creator of the Jemima Shore detective series, and widow of playwright and Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter, will be in conversation with fellow writer Nick Rankin at the Kensal Rise Library, in Bathurst Gardens, on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

The pair met when Nick was head of arts at the BBC World Service, where he won two UN awards for his eco series A Green History of the Planet.

The special event is in aid of the library, which was opened by US author Mark Twain in 1900.

It was closed by Brent Council in 2011.

The community has since battled to re-open part of it - and has raised thousands for its refurbishment.

Tickets for the event cost £14.21. Go to bit.ly/2EiZRCD to buy them

