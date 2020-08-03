Dudden Hill councillor’s suspension for posting antisemitic video is lifted by the Labour Party

A Dudden Hill councillor who posted an antisemitic video in a community WhatsApp group has had his suspension lifted by the Labour Party.

Cllr Aslam Choudry was suspended from the Labour Party in May after posting a clip of an antisemitic discussion that took place on the Real Face television channel.

He immediately left the Mutual Aid Covid-19 group following a backlash by members.

Today he told this paper that the suspension placed on him had been lifted.

“That’s all there is to it,” he said. “They [the Labour Party] done what they had to do, they lifted it, that’s all.

“I’m grateful that I’m part of the Labour Party, I’ll always believe in the Labour Party and continue to serve the Labour Party. I’ve been a member for many years. I’m proud to be part of the Labour Party family. I treat everybody with respect, I love everybody regardless of their background or religion.”

The former mayor, who is the vice chair of Brent Council’s audit and standards advisory committee, previously told this paper he was sorry for the “hurt and offence” he caused.

He said it was “an accident” and was “seeking to undertake training on antisemitism” after an article appeared in the Jewish Chronicle.

“I recently shared an antisemitic video in a WhatsApp group,” he said.

“This video promotes appalling antisemitic tropes falsely claiming that Jewish people control America. This is not only untrue, it is racist and unacceptable.

“I am so deeply sorry for sharing this link. I shared the link by accident and when colleagues pointed out that it was an extremely offensive video, I deleted it and apologised.”

The presenters on the clip are heard discussing which groups cannot be criticised in America, adding: “You are not allowed to discuss the power of the Israeli lobby in America. It’s proof right there, that’s who is controlling free speech in this country.”

In 2016 a post appeared on Cllr Choudry’s Facebook page that carried the caption “Zionists are even worse than animals”.

The Labour Party said it “cannot provide a running commentary on our disciplinary proceedings” when approached for comment.