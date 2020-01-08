Search

Advanced search

Labour suspends by-election candidate amid investigation into tweets

PUBLISHED: 09:59 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 08 January 2020

Picture: Harry Taylor

Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

A Labour Party candidate for the council by-election in Alperton is understood to have been suspended by his party as it investigates alleged anti-Muslim tweets.

In recent months, posts on Twitter, seen by the Times, apparently by candidate Chetan Harpale, accuse Pakistan of being a "Terror State" and suggest that party leader Jeremy Corbyn is "pro-jihadist".

The Twitter account is now locked and despite approaches by the Times, neither Mr Harpale nor representatives of the Labour Party have given any comment on the posts.

A Labour Party spokesperson declined to comment on the particular case but said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints of this nature seriously, and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate action is taken."

The by-election has been called in Alperton after Labour councillor James Allie resigned.

The Times understands Mr Allie has also been suspended by the Labour Party.

You may also want to watch:

The tweets by @HarpaleChetan include one written on August 12 which reads: "#CorbynAniIndia-Projihadis Alienating British Indian Labour supporters? #CorbbyAniIndiaProjihadis @jeremycorbyn @UKLabour @JKSC_UK."

In another, @HarpaleChetan writes: "This is so called Peacefully Religion!!!! #PakistanTerrorState #JammuAndKashmir."

He also expressed admiration Harrow MP Bob Blackman, a right-wing pro-Modi Conservative and former leader of Brent Conservatives,

Green Party Andrew Linnie said he is "shocked and disgusted by the racist, Islamophobic views aired".

He said: "I think it is important, given the hostility of the language used, that Labour leader Cllr Butt not only condemns these views but withdraws support from this inappropriate candidate from the election while there's still time."

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, was approached for comment.

As well as Mr Linnie, Harmit Vyas of the Conservative Party is standing for Alperton on January 23, as is Anton Georgiou for the Liberal Democrats.

Most Read

‘What a great debut’ - QPR fans react to 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Osayi-Samuel provides update on future and reveals small change behind recent form

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre). Picture: PA

Police appeal after pensioner,80, left for dead after knocked over by moped gang

Kensal Rise pensioner fighting for his life after hit and run by moped riders. Picture: Met Police

QPR duo would benefit from loan move says boss Warburton

Queens Park Rangers' Olamide Shodipo on the ball. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

QPR 5 Swansea 1: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘What a great debut’ - QPR fans react to 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Osayi-Samuel provides update on future and reveals small change behind recent form

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre). Picture: PA

Police appeal after pensioner,80, left for dead after knocked over by moped gang

Kensal Rise pensioner fighting for his life after hit and run by moped riders. Picture: Met Police

QPR duo would benefit from loan move says boss Warburton

Queens Park Rangers' Olamide Shodipo on the ball. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

QPR 5 Swansea 1: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Labour suspends by-election candidate amid investigation into tweets

Picture: Harry Taylor

‘What dreams are made of’ - QPR youngster delighted to make debut

Queens Park Rangers' Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: PA

‘100pc my fault’ - Baker takes full responsibility as Harrow let two-goal lead slip to draw

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Osayi-Samuel provides update on future and reveals small change behind recent form

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre). Picture: PA

Police appeal after pensioner,80, left for dead after knocked over by moped gang

Kensal Rise pensioner fighting for his life after hit and run by moped riders. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists