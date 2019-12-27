YouTube star and author Kymani, six, celebrates 10 published books

A six-year-old author has seen one of his 10 published books sent to Bulgaria to help children learn English.

Kymani Forde has been writing books since he was four years old which have all been published with the help of both his parents, Jermaine and illustrator, Charmaine.

The youngster is also slowly building up an Instagram page and reads from his books and performs dances on his YouTube channel.

His book Colours, a simple tale about primary colours and what happens when you mix them, has reached school children in Bulgaria, who are not only learning English through the book, but having fun experimenting with art too.

"They got my books, I feel so good, I feel proud of myself. I signed 44 books for all the children in the school and my dad posted them," he said.

His first story, Kymani and the Blackbird, was written when he was four, after seeing a blackbird while on his way to school.

All of his books feature his younger brother Shiloh and one of them now includes school friend Riley.

He has created stories about learning to play the drums, doing PE and his thriller Kymani's Dream.

"In my dream me and Shilo pretend to be Captain America and Spider-Man. The villain is Grumpy Bandit, he's my dad, it's about him breaking into a car."

On his social media channels he reads from his books, performs dances inspired by the online video game Fortnite, and tells jokes. "I'm going to do more things, I'm going to do jokes part two," he added.

The youngster, whose grandfather is Aswad frontman and Harlesden resident Brinsley Forde, added: "I feel famous.

"My dad set up my instagram and there's a picture of me and my brother. I've written eight adventure books and I don't know which is my favourite.

"My next book is about going to the zoo and Kymani and the Four Seasons."

Kymani recently sold some books at his Harrow school fete, raising £82.

"I'm saving it," he said.

"When I'm older I want to be a famous YouTuber and still an author."

Dad Jermaine, a musician who set up company Myashilo to publish the books, said: "It's exciting, it's really good.

"Charmaine does the illustrations, we all just get together and get it done."

Go to @kymani.shiloh on Instagram or search Kymani & Shiloh on YouTube. The books are available on Amazon.