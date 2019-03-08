Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Government’s knife crime funding not enough according to Brent’s Labour councillor

PUBLISHED: 13:15 19 March 2019

A controversial merger of Bromley’s policing units with Sutton and Croydon “will not affect the front-line”, a meeting was told. Picture: Met Police

A controversial merger of Bromley’s policing units with Sutton and Croydon “will not affect the front-line”, a meeting was told. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Money promised by the government to help tackle knife crime covers just a fraction of the cuts to police funding, according a Labour councillor.

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced in his latest Spring Statement that an extra £100 million would be made available to confront this “menace”.

The money was welcomed by authorities across England and Wales, though it was viewed by many as insufficient given the funding cuts in recent years.

Cllr Tom Miller, responsible for community safety at Brent Council, said: “We are pleased to see extra money from government going into knife crime prevention, a key priority for Brent Labour.

“However, the money announced is less than an eighth of the austerity cuts the Government have made to the Metropolitan Police alone.”

He added that a “mix of prevention and enforcement” is the only way to keep people safe on the streets.

According to the National Audit Office, police funding fell by 19 per cent in real terms between 2010-11 and 2018-19.

And officer numbers have fallen by around 20,000 since 2010.

The extra money will be used across one year, though longer-term support for police services is expected to form part of the Spending Review.

The announcement comes after two 17-year olds were killed in knife attacks in east London and Greater Manchester.

“The recent surge in knife-crime represents a personal tragedy for the scores of families of victims,” Mr Hammond said.

“We must, and we will, stamp out this menace.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Swaminarayan School closure: Staff redundacies and subjects wiped off the curriculum

The Swaminarayan School in Neasden

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury dad-to-be fatally stabbed by a convicted killer who believed he was a ‘paid assassin’ court hears

Victim Stefan Bledar Mone. Picture: Met Police

Found: Missing Alzheimer’s sufferer Beverley

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden nurse holding a charitable gala to celebrate Mother’s Day

Janelle Victry is hosting a Mother's Day Banquet & Award Ceremony in aid of Women affected by Domestic Violence

Most Read

Swaminarayan School closure: Staff redundacies and subjects wiped off the curriculum

The Swaminarayan School in Neasden

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury dad-to-be fatally stabbed by a convicted killer who believed he was a ‘paid assassin’ court hears

Victim Stefan Bledar Mone. Picture: Met Police

Found: Missing Alzheimer’s sufferer Beverley

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden nurse holding a charitable gala to celebrate Mother’s Day

Janelle Victry is hosting a Mother's Day Banquet & Award Ceremony in aid of Women affected by Domestic Violence

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Carnavale at the double as Brent under-12 girls’ team power into final of the cup

The Brent under-12 girls' football team reached the Camden & Regents Park Cup final with a 5-1 win over Eagles (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Government’s knife crime funding not enough according to Brent’s Labour councillor

A controversial merger of Bromley’s policing units with Sutton and Croydon “will not affect the front-line”, a meeting was told. Picture: Met Police

Willesden Green recorder player wins Brent’s Junior Musician of the Year 2019

Brent Young Musician finalists with juges Staff Sgt Phil Scott and Aoife Coyle and mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Ahmood

Lawal defeats Kauppinen on points to maintain unbeaten record

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Hendon thrash Feltham to reach Vase final

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists