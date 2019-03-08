Search

Mayhew warns of feline 'High-rise syndrome' after kitten survives 30ft fall with fractured mouth and bloody nose

PUBLISHED: 12:54 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 31 October 2019

Leo the kitten fell 30ft and survived to tell the tale. Picture: Mayhew

Leo the kitten fell 30ft and survived to tell the tale. Picture: Mayhew

Archant

A terrified kitten who fell 30 feet has survived to miaow a warning to all cat owners through the Kensal Green charity staff who saved him.

Four month old Leo landed badly after falling from a second floor window fracturing the roof of his mouth.

He suffered a bloody nose and sore leg and was unable to move until he was discovered by a Mayhew volunteer who was on their home.

The student called a colleague to come out and help and they took Leo back to the charity in Trenmar Gardens.

You may also want to watch:

Mayhew is raising awareness of "High-rise syndrome", a "common and familiar phenomenon to vets and cat owners" where felines fall from a great height and sustain severe injuries.

"Usually when a cat experiences a fall, their body will attempt to twist around in the air to ensure they land on their feet - but despite cats' legendary 'nine lives', they do not always survive the drop," a Mayhew spokesperson said.

"Of course, Leo was incredibly lucky to get such a happy ending, but for many cats who go through a similar ordeal, the outcome can be a lot more serious.

"Most cats have a natural fondness for heights, and will readily climb and explore trees, buildings and other such structures.

"If you live in a high rise building and own a cat, we advise ensuring that windows and balconies are made as 'escape proof' as possible, and that you supervise your animal around obvious exit points to try and prevent any dangerous falls or accidents."

