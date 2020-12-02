Search

Advanced search

Queen’s Park schoolboy off to Singapore after smashing £500,000 target for vital cancer treatment

PUBLISHED: 12:22 02 December 2020

KiranTalluri discovered he had leukemia in January. Picture: A Chance for Kiran GoFundme page

KiranTalluri discovered he had leukemia in January. Picture: A Chance for Kiran GoFundme page

Archant

A Queen’s Park schoolboy is on his way to Singapore after smashing a £500,000 fundraiser for vital leukaemia treatment.

Kiran fights to beat his cancer following a bone marrow transplant from his sister. Picture: Kiran’s familyKiran fights to beat his cancer following a bone marrow transplant from his sister. Picture: Kiran’s family

Kiran Talluri, a Queens Park Community School pupil, is leaving for the National University Hospital in Singapore (NUH) tomorrow (Dec 3), one of only three hospitals in the world where the revolutionary CAR T-Cell therapy is available.

A GoFundMe page raised £501,154 in less than a fortnight, the sum the 16-year-old needed.

The government’s Ministry of Health approved an entry waiver so Kiran could make the trip.

You may also want to watch:

His mum, Christina Ferrer, said on the page: “Dear friends, thanks to your extraordinary generosity, we will depart for Singapore on Thursday with hope in our hearts.

“We are humbled by the support and compassion you have shown us through your donations and messages.

“Kiran feels that he travels to Singapore with all of you.”

The family have asked that donations are made to charities of your choice.

To follow their journey visit kalyanclass.wordpress.com/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Queen’s Park schoolboy off to Singapore after smashing £500,000 target for vital cancer treatment

KiranTalluri discovered he had leukemia in January. Picture: A Chance for Kiran GoFundme page

Grassroots rugby is set to return

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wealdstone manager Brennan believes Torquay United have what it takes to earn promotion

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Kingsbury boy creates lego animation based on a George Michael mural

Nikhil Patel has made Lego annimations based on a George Michael mural in Kingsbury. Picture: Neel Patel

Shop Local: House of Bilimoria reopens in Wembley Park just in time for Christmas

Nikita Taylor (L) with Shilpa Bilimoria, founder of House of Bilimoria. Picture: Amanda Rose @artshoto