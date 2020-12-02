Queen’s Park schoolboy off to Singapore after smashing £500,000 target for vital cancer treatment

KiranTalluri discovered he had leukemia in January. Picture: A Chance for Kiran GoFundme page Archant

A Queen’s Park schoolboy is on his way to Singapore after smashing a £500,000 fundraiser for vital leukaemia treatment.

Kiran fights to beat his cancer following a bone marrow transplant from his sister. Picture: Kiran’s family Kiran fights to beat his cancer following a bone marrow transplant from his sister. Picture: Kiran’s family

Kiran Talluri, a Queens Park Community School pupil, is leaving for the National University Hospital in Singapore (NUH) tomorrow (Dec 3), one of only three hospitals in the world where the revolutionary CAR T-Cell therapy is available.

A GoFundMe page raised £501,154 in less than a fortnight, the sum the 16-year-old needed.

The government’s Ministry of Health approved an entry waiver so Kiran could make the trip.

His mum, Christina Ferrer, said on the page: “Dear friends, thanks to your extraordinary generosity, we will depart for Singapore on Thursday with hope in our hearts.

“We are humbled by the support and compassion you have shown us through your donations and messages.

“Kiran feels that he travels to Singapore with all of you.”

The family have asked that donations are made to charities of your choice.

To follow their journey visit kalyanclass.wordpress.com/