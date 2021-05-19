Published: 6:03 PM May 19, 2021

Kingsbury High School is looking at how it may "respond" after a pupil's video alleging a staff's comment on the Middle East crisis went viral. - Credit: Archant

A Kingsbury secondary school is looking at how it may "respond" after a pupil's social media video alleging a staff's comment on the Middle East crisis went viral.

A pupil at Kingsbury High School, in Princes Avenue, posted five videos in relation to exchanges with a member of staff on May 18, two of which have now been taken down.

In the video, seen by this paper and more than 21,000 other people, the teacher is alleged to have made a highly insensitive and inflammatory comment in relation to the Israeli and Palestinian crisis which they do not deny.

The pupil has written over the heated verbal exchange with the teacher: "How am I the one getting into trouble!??"

Headteacher Alex Thomas wrote in statement on social media site Twitter on Wednesday (May 19):

"As a school, we have been made aware of some videos posted on the social media site Tik Tok.

"The videos contain alleged comments made by a member of staff in a discussion on the current crisis in the Middle East.

"We encourage all students to speak to a senior member of staff about their concerns, and are taking this matter very seriously."

Mr Thomas added: "The school community has been deeply affected by the tragic events in the Middle East and many students have understandably felt very strongly about this.

"Over the next few days we will be giving students further opportunity to discuss this situation and think about how we might, as a whole school, respond to this terrible situation."

Mr Thomas said the school is following procedures by liaising with Brent Council and "keeping members of the governing body informed" and will take "any appropriate action" when this concludes.

He added: "Kingsbury High is a vibrant, multi-ethnic school committed to equal opportunity, celebrating diversity and keeping those in other parts of the world who may be experiencing difficulty in our thoughts.

"This is why in 2018 we committed to the UNICEF Rights Respecting Schools programme."

An Ofsted spokesperson said: “We do not comment on concerns about individual schools.

"However, any concerns raised with us are reviewed and assessed to see if action is required.”



