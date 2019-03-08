Kingsbury neighbours oppose double yellow lines saying: 'It'll pit us against each other'

Tahira Choudray, Tom O'Mara, Alison McArthur and Seamus McCarthy say roundabouts on the Springfield Estate don't need double yellow lines. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Jonathan Goldberg

Neighbours living on a "quiet" estate in Kingsbury are opposing plans by Brent Council to paint double yellow lines on their streets.

Brent has just completed a consultation on painting the lines over 32 parking spaces around roundabouts and entrances to narrow roads on the Springfield Estate.

Neighbours say there is no justification for the work and fear it will lead to the introducton of controlled parking zones - which they don't want. The council's regeneration chief says there is no plan to bring these in.

Tom O'Mara, chair of the Springfield Action Group, said: "Some people have complained they can't get around the roundabout but that's rubbish.

"I've driven around them for 30 years and never had a problem. There's never been one accident recorded - the whole area is very safe. There's no justification for it. It's totally shocking.

"It's going to set neighbour against neighbour. It will create car parking competition on the streets. It's the council stirring everything up."

Taxi driver Keith O'Brien added: "I've been going round the roundabouts for years and I've never encountered a problem and I drive an extra big vehicle."

The 64-year-old added: "We have more houses of multiple occupation here, and there are more white vans than there were.

"If they've nowhere to park they will be parking on the narrow streets and on the pavements, you'll get more people complaining and we'll get parking zones. Motorists are a cash cow for the council."

Father-of-two Stephen Joseph, an engineer, agreed: "If the council puts yellow lines eventually people will start parking on the side roads and it will get congested. Speaking to neighbours, that's the concern."

Cllr Shama Tatler, Brent's lead member for regeneration and growth, said the consultation was "developed to tackle safety and accessibility worries raised by local residents", and everyone had "a chance to have their say".

She added: "We're now looking at the responses and will reach a fair, balanced decision on whether to go ahead with the proposed schemes based on the comments received.

"There are no plans at all to introduce permit parking on the Springfield Estate."

The consultation result will be published within a few weeks.