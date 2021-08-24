Published: 5:08 PM August 24, 2021

A Kingsbury mother whose son was brutally murdered is holding a football tournament to raise funds and raise awareness of knife crime.

Tracey Hanson is looking for 20 teams to sign up and take part in her annual football tournament taking place at Watford Football Club on October 9 from 10am until 4pm.

Victim Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

Her 21-year-old son Josh Hanson, 21, was cruelly slashed in the neck while at the RE Bar in Eastcote with his girlfriend and pals on October 11 2015.

Shane O'Brien was given a given a life sentence in 2019 to serve a minimum of 26 years.

Tracey set up the Josh Hanson Trust following her son's death which has "grown exponentially" during lockdown offering targeted art intervention around crime prevention and trauma recovery to children and young people online.

Funded by the London Lottery Foundation and other small groups, her charity has helped more than 10,000 youngsters and delivers 500 one-to-one art interventions in schools to both primary and secondary pupils as well as an art trauma recovery workshop on the last Saturday of each month.

Tracey said: "We are holding our much anticipated memorial football tournament at Watford FC’s training ground in the Dome.

You may also want to watch:

"This will be our fifth one as we missed out on last year due to Covid.

"We are looking for 20 7aside teams to come on board and register their team to make it our biggest one yet."

The registration fee is £250 per team with all proceeds going to the Josh Hanson Trust.

The event includes a graffiti art workshop, raffle, and food stalls.

Tracey and Josh Hanson (Picture: Met Police) - Credit: Archant

Tracey added: "Unfortunately knife crime and serious violent crime is on the rise year on year and our work has never been more in demand.

"Sharing Josh’s story continues to have positive impacts. Young people pledging to not carry a knife is the most impactful response that we can expect and we have heard from many who have done just that.

"The impact of violent crime is far reaching and victims of crime are left in its wake.

"Here we are working with victims of crime to help them to recover from trauma through our art intervention and peer support service.

"This year’s tournament is being held two days before Josh’s six year anniversary so let’s make this year a year to remember in his memory."

For more information call 07968 798864 or email tracey.hanson@thejoshhansontrust.org