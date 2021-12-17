Grieving Kingsbury mother finally allowed to wear navy gown to graduation

A grieving Kingsbury mother has graduated from her master’s criminology degree in a navy gown after initially being told she could not attend the ceremony unless she wore black.

Tracey Hanson, 57, has not worn black since the brutal murder of her son Josh in 2015 as she associates it with her PTSD and trauma and also because she decided to make a habit of celebrating his life by wearing colour.

After receiving an email from the University of West London (UWL) that stated she must wear a black gown to her graduation ceremony, Tracey replied to explain her situation and request a navy gown but was initially met with a “generic” negative response.

The founder of the Josh Hanson Trust said: “I was exhausted - everything I came up against seemed to be a battle or a fight.

“I decided I’d had enough so I posted about it on social media. Then when The Brent and Kilburn Times highlighted the issue, the university finally got in touch with me.”

Tracey praised the UWL’s student union as well as its head of conferments and awards, Julie Ellwood, for resolving the problem as Ellwood even extended her retirement to help her and greeted her on December 2 at her graduation.

She added: “Everything worked out very well in the end - UWL hired a navy gown for me from elsewhere, which meant I could go along on the day and feel I belonged.

“But it seems that with this university, as well as other institutions, there’s more of a reaction when you make a bit of noise in the press.

"Should it take that? Shouldn’t there be more compassion and better communication in the first place? Should it only happen for people who do have a public platform - what about the person whose voice is never heard?”

Following her graduation, Tracey is working hoping to find funding to do a PhD in victim's rights.

But she is still waiting on a promised call from UWL’s vice dean to discuss other difficulties she faced at the university, such as a lack of tailored support for neurodiverse students.

A spokesperson for the University of West London said: “We are delighted for Tracey. We will be ensuring that a senior member of staff contacts her to discuss her experiences.”