Kingsbury High School pupils reach final of the BP STEM Challenger 2019

Four pupils from a Kingsbury secondary school have reached the final of a science competition with their Eco Life invention.

Vrinda Parekh, Rutvi Shah, Sarah Shareef and Sanaa Kabir from Kingsbury High School in Princes Avenue hope to wow judges at the BP STEM Challenge final at the Science Museum on Monday.

The girls have invented and designed a recycling tool that will make it easy for households to separate their recycling.

The Eco Life invention uses an infrared scanner that can identify different types of materials and sort them into the correct bins.

They are one of 11 teams who have beaten 250 entrants to the BP Ultimate STEM Challenge which is aimed at pupils aged 11 to 14.

Finalists will present their project and prototype at the science fair.

The winning team will be awarded with a £1,000 prize for their school and a range of Science Museum goodies in recognition of their achievements.