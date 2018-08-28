Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Community accuses Kiln Theatre trustees of breaking code of governance as talks collapse over controversial Tricycle name change

PUBLISHED: 17:05 21 December 2018

Protest against Tricycle Theatre's name change to Kiln (Picture: Richard Kates)

Protest against Tricycle Theatre's name change to Kiln (Picture: Richard Kates)

Archant

Campaigners opposed to a Kilburn theatre’s name change are demanding trustees “come clean” over its consultation process.

The Kiln, formerly known as the Tricycle, reopened in September to protests against the name change. The community claims it was not consulted but Kiln trustees continue to counter claim that they were.

Following three meetings about how the name change has divided the community, they claim trustees terminated talks last month.

In response to this standoff, campaigners submitted a series of detailed questions about Kiln’s compliance with the Charity Commission’s code of governance.

In a letter sent on December 10, they asked trustees to release the evidence supporting the alleged consultation. They still await a response.

Martin Fisher, who founded the campaign, said: “The code makes it absolutely clear that Kiln should be transparent and accountable. Communication should be ‘genuine and open’, not secret and confidential. The Charity Commission calls for ‘suitable consultation with stakeholders’, which has been sadly lacking.”

He added: “They don’t want to budge but they will have to. Under the code they are obliged to be transparent. The evidence for the consultation needs to be released. They won’t release the questionnaire upon which the consultation was based.

“Instead the spurious grounds for withholding information about the consultation is ‘commercial confidentiality’.

“We believe they are obliged under the government code to release the analysis of the consultation.”

An online petition now has more than 3,000 signatures. Campaigners recently set up a stall at the Queen’s Park Farmer’s Market where more locals have said they were not consulted and signed the petition.

The Kiln previously told this paper that it held a public-wide consultation where more than 300 people responded to an e-survey sent to 4,000 people.

They spoke to 65 people during a street survey and 40 “stakeholders” were also consulted, it claims.

“Eight months on from this name change and people are still outraged,” Mr Fisher added. “They need to come clean. We are not going away.”

A spokesperson for the Kiln declined to comment.

Most Read

Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

The property in Glynfield Road.

Brent’s ‘slumlord millionaire’ handed record £1.5million fine – and will face nine years’ jail if he doesn’t pay

The case was heard at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Hundreds fill Bridge Park leisure centre to stop Brent Council selling off community’s vital land

Bertha Joseph adds her voice to save Bridge Park Community Centre. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Investigation underway after Alperton industrial units burn down in seven-hour blaze

Firefighters tackle the blaze on December 18 in Alperton. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR’s Lynch in race to be fit to play at Forest

Queens Park Rangers defender Joel Lynch (right) in action for Nottingham Forest against Reading in 2012 (pic: Steve Parsons/PA)

Wealdstone aim to tame the White Tigers after slumping to shock exit in FA Trophy

Wealdstone lost to Biggleswade Town in the FA Trophy (pic Geoff Smith/top-pic photography)

Neasden Lane murder: Ioan Campeanu guilty of killing Andra Hilitanu and their unborn child

Ioan Campeanu. Picture: Met Police

Cricklewood sex assaults: Police appeal for help catching serial attacker

Willesden Green tube station. Picture: Ian Wright / Flickr - CC by SA 2.0

Few answers but plenty of tension at meetings over St Raphael estate’s future

Meeting about proposals for St Raph's Estate held at Brent Civic Centre L-R: Saida Shiqow, Aamina Adan-Hassan, Anab Othman and Brenda Lynton at a meeting about proposals for St Raph's Estate. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists