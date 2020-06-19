Coronavirus: Kiln’s summer youth programme 2020 continues online

Coronavirus woes have not stopped a Kilburn theatre from launching its summer programme for young people.

The Kiln Theatre, in Kilburn High Road, has announced its Creative Engagement programme with all its outreach programmes provided online.

Courses are led through the company’s creative engagement instagram account, a private platform available to all participants.

The building has been closed since March 23 when lockdown rules were enforced.

Indhu Rubasingham, artistic director of Kiln, said: “I’m very relieved to report that our work with young people from across North-West London continues.

“Our brilliant practitioners moved all their workshops online. We are so proud to be continuing our drama projects against all the odds, and genuinely excited to see what new opportunities taking on this new online dimension will bring.

“This would not have happened in other circumstances, but new learnings will come from it.”

The theatre’s Minding the Gap project for young asylum seekers and refugees helps them develop their spoken English, teamwork skills, and self-confidence.

Youth Theatre and Young Companies weekly sessions continue remotely via Zoom.

Following a theme of ‘isolation’ the group are sharing their thoughts and emotions on the Covid-19 pandemic in real time.

In place of a showcase, the end of term performance will be recorded and shared on the Kiln Theatre website.

Twenty three young people across Brent are also taking part in The Agency, a Battersea Arts Centre and Contact programme in partnership with People’s Palace Projects which is part of Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture.

Ms Rubasingham added: “We hope that our projects bring continuity, community and a space for self-expression for young people who may be feeling isolated and concerned.

“We are also running free series of playwrighting workshops for emerging artists in NW London.

“With our building closed for the immediate future and no sign of productions quite yet, we are now thinking about the role that we play as a civic space within our local communities. We are in the process of researching, listening and discussing and will have more news to share soon.”