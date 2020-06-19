Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Kiln’s summer youth programme 2020 continues online

PUBLISHED: 11:46 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 19 June 2020

Kiln Young Company are performing Let Kilburn Shake as part of Mapping Brent 2019

Kiln Young Company are performing Let Kilburn Shake as part of Mapping Brent 2019

Archant

Coronavirus woes have not stopped a Kilburn theatre from launching its summer programme for young people.

The Kiln Theatre, in Kilburn High Road, has announced its Creative Engagement programme with all its outreach programmes provided online.

Courses are led through the company’s creative engagement instagram account, a private platform available to all participants.

The building has been closed since March 23 when lockdown rules were enforced.

Indhu Rubasingham, artistic director of Kiln, said: “I’m very relieved to report that our work with young people from across North-West London continues.

“Our brilliant practitioners moved all their workshops online. We are so proud to be continuing our drama projects against all the odds, and genuinely excited to see what new opportunities taking on this new online dimension will bring.

“This would not have happened in other circumstances, but new learnings will come from it.”

You may also want to watch:

The theatre’s Minding the Gap project for young asylum seekers and refugees helps them develop their spoken English, teamwork skills, and self-confidence.

Youth Theatre and Young Companies weekly sessions continue remotely via Zoom.

Following a theme of ‘isolation’ the group are sharing their thoughts and emotions on the Covid-19 pandemic in real time.

In place of a showcase, the end of term performance will be recorded and shared on the Kiln Theatre website.

Twenty three young people across Brent are also taking part in The Agency, a Battersea Arts Centre and Contact programme in partnership with People’s Palace Projects which is part of Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture.

Ms Rubasingham added: “We hope that our projects bring continuity, community and a space for self-expression for young people who may be feeling isolated and concerned.

“We are also running free series of playwrighting workshops for emerging artists in NW London.

“With our building closed for the immediate future and no sign of productions quite yet, we are now thinking about the role that we play as a civic space within our local communities. We are in the process of researching, listening and discussing and will have more news to share soon.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Lillian Serunkuma Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Coronavirus: Church End second highest for deaths in UK and Alperton highest death rate

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Brent ‘worst affected of all’ in UK for coronavirus deaths

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Most Read

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Lillian Serunkuma Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Coronavirus: Church End second highest for deaths in UK and Alperton highest death rate

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Brent ‘worst affected of all’ in UK for coronavirus deaths

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR defender Hall exits club after five years

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

Boxing: Warren planning July 10 show behind closed doors

Hamzah Sheeraz hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Coronavirus: Kiln’s summer youth programme 2020 continues online

Kiln Young Company are performing Let Kilburn Shake as part of Mapping Brent 2019

Man in his 20s stabbed in Harlesden

A man was stabbed in Harlesden today. Picture: Metropolitan Police

New images of Fryent Country Park murder victims released

Nicole is on the right and Bibaa the left. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24