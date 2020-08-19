Brent & Kilburn Times to host online volunteering forum

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:51 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 19 August 2020

Granville Community Kitchen volunteers in Kilburn are feeding hundreds a week during covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Leslie Barson

Granville Community Kitchen volunteers in Kilburn are feeding hundreds a week during covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Leslie Barson

Archant

The Brent & Kilburn times is hosting a Zoom discussion for volunteers, community groups, service users and other residents about the current situation in north west London.

We’re hosting an online event on Wednesday, August 26 at 5.30pm to discuss the situation for local groups and the people they help.

Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, has announced this week that the UK has gone into recession due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What we hear from the volunteers who have spent the last five months doing amazing work, helping people in their communities, is that there are many of families in need of help, with more people finding themselves struggling as jobs are lost.

The threat of a second wave of Covid-19 still very real and we want to hear from people in the community who have been supported over these months, volunteers, community organisers, healthcare professionals and anyone else who wants to join the discussion.

It will be a fairly free-flowing chat about the issues faced.

To join us on Wednesday, August 26 at 5.30pm, simply drop an email to nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk and we’ll send you a Zoom link and password that lunchtime.

