Kilburn Times > News

"Like being chosen by God": Kilburn student on stage at Wembley with Coldplay

Charlotte Alt

Published: 2:40 PM August 24, 2022
Updated: 2:41 PM August 24, 2022
Coldplay has been Leo Hall's favourite band for ten years

Coldplay has been Leo Hall's favourite band for ten years - Credit: Andy Martindale

A Kilburn student had his dream come true when he played piano on stage with Coldplay at Wembley Stadium last Monday (August 16).  

Leo Hall had queued all day to get to the front where he held up a sign saying: “Can I play Let Somebody Go with you?” 

Frontman Chris Martin picked him out of the crowd when it came to playing the song. 

The 17-year-old said: “It felt like I was being chosen by God. On stage it was like virtual reality. It was really calm up there and there was just me, Chris Martin and 90,000 blue lights from everyone's wrist bands in the crowd."

Leo Hall played the piano for Coldplay during the song Let Somebody Go

Leo Hall played the piano for Coldplay during the song Let Somebody Go - Credit: Angie J Martin

The University College School student sings, plays piano, guitar, bass and drums and writes his own music. Coldplay, who formed in Camden, have been his favourite band for ten years. 

After finishing his A Levels, Leo hopes to become a professional musician and “sell out Wembley one day myself with my own stuff.” 

His band Fudge will have their first gig on October 1 at the Kilburn Arms.  

Wembley News
Kilburn News
North West London News

