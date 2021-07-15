Kilburn residents forced to flee homes after flash floods

Video

Published: 11:23 AM July 15, 2021

Cambridge Gardens in Kilburn under water after downpour on July 12 - Credit: Submitted

Residents in Kilburn have been forced to stay with relatives or in hotels in the aftermath of flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

A month’s rain fell in just 24 hours in some parts of London on Monday (July12), transforming streets into rivers and ruining furniture and belongings.

Train services were cancelled and cars were submerged.

People living in basement flats were particularly badly affected, losing many of their possessions and having to find alternative accommodation while repairs are carried out.

Tonya Edwards, who lives on Oxford Road, said she had “about a foot of water throughout the entire flat. It went into cupboards, everywhere”.

Tonya had to lay out her belongings to dry, including children’s school exercise books. She has gone to stay with a family member and will then go on to a hotel.

Several basement flats on Oxford Rd and Cambridge Avenue were flooded, with those towards the bottom of the hill worst hit.

Chris Cartellino was inside his basement flat when the storm happened, as water filled up to “knee height”.

“We’ve spent the day trying to move out, basically,” Chris said.

He said he would stay in an Airbnb temporarily, then a hotel while the insurance claim is processed and the damage fixed, "which could take up to three months".

Monday’s intense rainfall saw sewers fill up and overflow, with water flooding homes and businesses across much of west London.

Agnes Peyser suffered "only a minor flood" in the cupboard under her stairs in her Kilburn home so went out to support others.

"I helped people by providing information, sourcing emergency numbers that are nowhere to be found on Brent's website, then contacted local councillors to let them know that emergency phone line wasn't taking the issue seriously," she said.

"It took the council until 10.30pm to staff the emergency line adequately.

"I also arranged for two families to have somewhere safe to stay after people offered their spare rooms."

Brent Council has been contacted.