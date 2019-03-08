Search

Kilburn primary pupils write code for Amazon's Alexa during techy day out

PUBLISHED: 15:31 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 28 June 2019

Pupil's from Kilburn Park Primary School learn to code during Amazon's Digital Careers day. Picture: Joel Chant

Pupil's from Kilburn Park Primary School learn to code during Amazon's Digital Careers day. Picture: Joel Chant

Joel Chant

Pupils from a Kilburn primary school enjoyed a day out with a technological twist learning to write code for Amazon's Alexa.

Pupil's from Kilburn Park Primary School enjoyed a techy day out at Amazon's Digital Careers day. Picture: Joel ChantPupil's from Kilburn Park Primary School enjoyed a techy day out at Amazon's Digital Careers day. Picture: Joel Chant

Kilburn Park School pupils visited Amazon's London Development Centre as part of Digital Careers Day 2019.

They took part in a STEM-focused workshop, including a tour of the centre and tech talks from developers and engineers.

After learning how to build Alexa skills they successfully wrote code for the digital assistant.

Year Five teacher Flora Shaw said the day was what "we had hoped it would be" adding: "The Alexa workshop inspired them to think about the technology they use on a daily basis at a deeper level. All the children involved really benefitted from seeing the wide range of careers available to them in STEM subjects and beyond."

Ben Ellis, Amazon's director of software, said: "I hope that by opening the doors to our UK head office, we have helped exciting possibilities of a future career in innovation."

