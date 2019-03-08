Kilburn primary pupils write code for Amazon's Alexa during techy day out
PUBLISHED: 15:31 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 28 June 2019
Joel Chant
Pupils from a Kilburn primary school enjoyed a day out with a technological twist learning to write code for Amazon's Alexa.
Kilburn Park School pupils visited Amazon's London Development Centre as part of Digital Careers Day 2019.
They took part in a STEM-focused workshop, including a tour of the centre and tech talks from developers and engineers.
After learning how to build Alexa skills they successfully wrote code for the digital assistant.
Year Five teacher Flora Shaw said the day was what "we had hoped it would be" adding: "The Alexa workshop inspired them to think about the technology they use on a daily basis at a deeper level. All the children involved really benefitted from seeing the wide range of careers available to them in STEM subjects and beyond."
Ben Ellis, Amazon's director of software, said: "I hope that by opening the doors to our UK head office, we have helped exciting possibilities of a future career in innovation."