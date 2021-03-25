Kilburn school boy crowned Jack Petchey's Digital Final Champion

Video

Published: 4:29 PM March 25, 2021 Updated: 4:41 PM March 25, 2021

Berhan Merha-Tsidk, of St Augustine's CoE, is has been crowned Digital Final Champion in the Jack Petchey Speak Out! Challenge - Credit: Jack Petchey

A Kilburn schoolboy has been crowned Digital Final Champion after a winning speech about making the most of the time we all have.

Students from across London and Essex came together on March 24 competing to become a Jack Petchey “Speak Out” Challenge! Digital Final Champion.

Berhan Merha-Tsidk, who attends St Augustine's CofE High School, in Oxford Road, gave a prize-winning talk with a speech titled Time.

In his speech, he said: “Time is ruthless and relentless but it is also priceless and invaluable – we should use it to our advantage."

The Year 10 pupil scooped the top prize of a £100 gift certificate and qualifies for the semi final.

This puts him in line to represent Westminster at the grand final held later this year where he could win £2,000 for himself and £3,000 for his school.

Fellow St Augustine's pupil Ryan Breich was runner up with his speech titled “Courage".











