Video
Kilburn school boy crowned Jack Petchey's Digital Final Champion
- Credit: Jack Petchey
A Kilburn schoolboy has been crowned Digital Final Champion after a winning speech about making the most of the time we all have.
Students from across London and Essex came together on March 24 competing to become a Jack Petchey “Speak Out” Challenge! Digital Final Champion.
Berhan Merha-Tsidk, who attends St Augustine's CofE High School, in Oxford Road, gave a prize-winning talk with a speech titled Time.
In his speech, he said: “Time is ruthless and relentless but it is also priceless and invaluable – we should use it to our advantage."
The Year 10 pupil scooped the top prize of a £100 gift certificate and qualifies for the semi final.
You may also want to watch:
This puts him in line to represent Westminster at the grand final held later this year where he could win £2,000 for himself and £3,000 for his school.
Fellow St Augustine's pupil Ryan Breich was runner up with his speech titled “Courage".
Most Read
- 1 Wembley police seeking man who followed two 12-year-old schoolgirls
- 2 Schoolgirls in Brent urged to travel in groups when walking home
- 3 Amazon Fresh opens grocery store in Wembley Park
- 4 'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town
- 5 Brent listed as fourth quietest London borough
- 6 Father wishes to speak to Met Commissioner on 25th anniversary of son's death
- 7 'This can't go on': Mother appeals over daughter's attempted abduction
- 8 Vaccination centre in Willesden mosque 'alleviating misinformation'
- 9 Brondesbury Park councillor resigns
- 10 Cyclist dies after lorry collision in Harlesden