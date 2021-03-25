News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Video

Kilburn school boy crowned Jack Petchey's Digital Final Champion

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:29 PM March 25, 2021    Updated: 4:41 PM March 25, 2021
Berhan Merha-Tsidk,

Berhan Merha-Tsidk, of St Augustine's CoE, is has been crowned Digital Final Champion in the Jack Petchey Speak Out! Challenge - Credit: Jack Petchey

A Kilburn schoolboy has been crowned Digital Final Champion after a winning speech about making the most of the time we all have.

Students from across London and Essex came together on March 24 competing to become a Jack Petchey “Speak Out” Challenge! Digital Final Champion.

Berhan Merha-Tsidk, who attends St Augustine's CofE High School, in Oxford Road, gave a prize-winning talk with a speech titled Time. 

In his speech, he said: “Time is ruthless and relentless but it is also priceless and invaluable – we should use it to our advantage."

The Year 10 pupil scooped the top prize of a £100 gift certificate and qualifies for the semi final.

You may also want to watch:

This puts him in line to represent Westminster at the grand final held later this year where he could win £2,000 for himself and £3,000 for his school.

 Fellow St Augustine's pupil Ryan Breich was runner up with his speech titled “Courage".




Most Read

  1. 1 Wembley police seeking man who followed two 12-year-old schoolgirls
  2. 2 Schoolgirls in Brent urged to travel in groups when walking home
  3. 3 Amazon Fresh opens grocery store in Wembley Park
  1. 4 'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town
  2. 5 Brent listed as fourth quietest London borough
  3. 6 Father wishes to speak to Met Commissioner on 25th anniversary of son's death
  4. 7 'This can't go on': Mother appeals over daughter's attempted abduction
  5. 8 Vaccination centre in Willesden mosque 'alleviating misinformation'
  6. 9 Brondesbury Park councillor resigns
  7. 10 Cyclist dies after lorry collision in Harlesden
Education News
Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Stapleton

Harlesden hit-and-run victim named as Michael Stapleton

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Sven Badzak

Knife Crime

Wembley man charged with the murder of Sven Badzak in Kilburn

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Man wanted after assaulting pensioner in Harlesden

Video

Police re-release video of pensioner's brutal assault in Harlesden...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Knife Crime

Teenager denies murdering two sisters in Fryent Country Park

Emily Pennick -Press Association

person
Comments powered by Disqus