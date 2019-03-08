Search

Kilburn nurse takes up Bowel Cancer UK's 30 minutes for 30 days exercise challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:11 12 June 2019

Nurse Anne Moutadjer taking on a 30 day exercise challenge to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK.

Archant

A Kilburn nurse is more than half way through a 30-day exercise challenge to raise funds into bowel cancer research.

Anne Moutadjer has taken on Bowel Cancer UK's Step up For 30 challenge which involves completing 30 minutes of physical activity every day for the 30 days of June.

The 45-year-old is a colorectal nurse specialist at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust supporting patients with a bowel cancer diagnosis.

She hopes to smash a £200 fundraising target.

The funds will go to support the peritoneal and complex cancer service she helped set up at Imperial three years ago to enable patients to have a positive experience.

She said: "It is important to raise awareness for Bowel Cancer UK to ensure the work I provide is of the highest standard and is backed with the most up to date research.

"During my Step Up For 30 challenge I will be dancing and using low impact training sessions."

To donate go to bit.ly/2KwcfU7

