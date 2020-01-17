Kilburn man forced into rough sleeping as council claim his dusty unrepaired flat is 'habitable'

Omar Ali has been told by Brent Council officers his flat is 'habitable'. PIcture: Nathalie Raffray Archant

A Kilburn man with a severe dust allergy has been homeless for a week after council chiefs told him his unrepaired flat was "habitable".

Omar Ali, who lives in Landau House, has been sleeping in corridors as he is unable to re-enter his one-bedroom flat without his dust allergy being triggered.

A new heating system which requires the installation of pipes and smart meters is being rolled out on the state in Chatsworth Road in a project led by Brent Council and Oakray,

Contractors came to his home on January 8 to remove asbestos and helped him put all his belongings - including clothes, shoes, bed, sofa, laptop - onto his balcony which was then covered with a plastic sheet.

When Mr Ali returned that evening he was told a heating system would be installed and the work completed on Friday.

"I came back on Friday evening they had finished the work and left the key with my neighbour.

I opened my door and it was a complete mess. I suffer from dust, it's very dangerous for me."

As seen by this paper the pipes in the flat are all exposed, wooden panels with nails jutting out have been left on the floor and there is dust everywhere.

"I went inside to take a picture to send the council and within a few minutes I got sick, coughing," said Mr Ali, who takes antibiotics for his condition.

Unable to access Brent's out of hours service he spent the weekend rough sleeping and trying to text Oakray contractors hoping they would find him somewhere to stay.

He eventually got through to his housing liaison officer who allegedly told him he might be able to stay in a hotel for the duration of the works after he told her of his medical issues.

But in correspondence seen by this paper the officer tells Mr Ali, his flat is "habitable".

"She insisted I go back. I'm afraid to give them my keys until they give me somewhere to stay. I am beside myself. This is a bad situation.

When I handed my key my flat was shiny, no trace of dust. If I stay there I endanger my health, it's very hazardous,

I've never been confronted by such a situation. I'm quiet by nature but I'm anxious now, too much stress."

Brent Council has been contacted