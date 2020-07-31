Woman taken to hospital following Kilburn flat fire which saw four motorbikes destroyed

Four motorbikes destroyed by Kilburn flat blaze. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A woman’s been taken to hospital following a blaze in a Kilburn flat.

A woman was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation following Kilburn flat blaze. Picture: David Nathan A woman was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation following Kilburn flat blaze. Picture: David Nathan

Four fire engines and around 25 crew were called to a fire in a converted house in Ashmore Road just before 12.45pm today (July 31).

One woman suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and a second woman also suffering from smoke inhalation was treated on scene by LAS, London Fire Bridage said.

A small part of a ground floor flat and a small part of a flat on the first floor have been damaged by flames.

Four motorbikes in the front garden have been completely destroyed by the blaze.

The Brigade said the fire was under control by 1.48pm. Fire crews from North Kensington, West Hampstead and Kensington fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.