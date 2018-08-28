Kilburn fire: Neighbours of man who died in Windmill Court blaze tell of terror as blaze ripped through building

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB Archant

Panicked neighbours banged on each other’s doors as a blaze tore through their Kilburn tower block yesterday, killing a man on the third floor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mapesbury Road is closed off as firecrews deal with a blaze in a third floor flat. Picture: LifeinKilburn Mapesbury Road is closed off as firecrews deal with a blaze in a third floor flat. Picture: LifeinKilburn

Speaking to the Times in the hours afterwards, residents of Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road – gathered on the ground floor – said there were no communal alarms in the building, leaving them to alert each other as the fire grew.

Chairman of the residents’ association Donna, who did not want her full name published, said: “I had four or five phone calls within minutes about the fire, and I went straight down and alerted my partner so that we could knock on all the doors to get people out.

“The man who passed, I was banging on his door, knowing that the chances are he was inside.

“I haven’t seen him for years – I know about him but I don’t know him personally.

“It is shocking and I do feel heartbroken, especially knowing there was somebody that died, and knowing I know the person.

“I can’t believe it. I’ve been here 30 years and never seen anything like this. We’ve had a fire in the bin shed and things but they’re instantly dealt with. But a flat fire, I personally have never seen anything like this ever.”

Asked about the lack of alarms, she said: “You can’t have a fire alarm in this building because of the panic it would cause if that fire alarm went off. With 138 flats, can you imagine all that traffic trying to get down the stairs?”

She added: “But each individual flat has fire alarms that are on the mains.”

Alesha Smith, 28, was with her seven-year-old son when she was alerted by a phone call.

She said: “I could see smoke, but I thought it was the heating pipe. I opened my balcony door and a man was outside saying get out of your house.

“I had to get my him dressed before we left, he was stressed because he knows about Grenfell so he was crying straight away.

“I went and knocked on my neighbour’s because I know he had kids as well.”

Alesha lived directly below the man who died in the fire.

“I was told my flat is probably flooded,” she said, “and I’m not likely to be able to come home this weekend.”

Third-floor resident Shobhna Gandhi was with her pregnant neighbour in the aftermath of the fire. She said: “There’s no communal fire alarm – people were just knocking on doors.

“I was sleeping and someone knocked on the door. I thought it was a postman but someone said it was a fire. I just put my coat on and came out.”

Third-floor occupant Cuba Kwiatkowski, 28, said: “I had no idea what was going on until some lady started knocking on my door and said there was a fire. It was only until I opened the room to the corridor I could smell something

“There was no fire alarm or anything – how could we have known it was a fire?”