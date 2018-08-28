Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

Lawrence Amoah and Bhavin Patel. Picture: Met Police Archant

Two Kilburn men have been jailed for more than eight years for supplying drugs as part of a county line.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lawrence Amoah, 25, of Stafford Road, received five years and seven months in jail at Harrow Crown Court yesterday.

His accomplice Bhavin Patel, 27, of Kilburn Park Road, was sentenced to two years and six months at the same court.

At about 9.40pm on October 26, officers on patrol came across a black BMW X5 parked up on Cambridge Road in Harrow.

On approaching the car they noticed that Patel, who was sitting in the driver’s seat, and Amoah, in the passenger’s seat, were pretending to be asleep.

The two men at first refused to open the door and then were reluctant to answer any questions.

Patel was found with 125 wraps of heroin on his possession whilst Amoah was found with a mobile phone, which was later found to be running a County Lines operation in Kingston and Surrey.

Cops discovered the duo were making daily trips to the areas to supply the drugs.

Amoah would send a “bulk” message to over a hundred ‘customers’ in the dealing areas whilst Patel would get in his car and supply them.

Patel resisted his arrest but pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs on November 26 and Amoah pleaded guilty on January 17.

At sentencing, HHJ Cole said to Amoah that there was “overwhelming inference that you activated that line and supplied Patel” and that he was “directing or organising on a commercial scale, opening a new drugs market with an expectation of significant financial gain.”

Det Con Tom Palmer, from Brent’s Gangs Unit, said: “County Lines is a problem that the Met, along with the Mayor of London, is committed to tackling and today’s result is a positive step in disrupting those who profit off selling drugs.

“The judge’s comments totally reflect our own, in the fact that Amoah was attempting to open a drugs market on a commercial scale, and only cared about making as much money for himself as possible.”