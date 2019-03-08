Kilburn campaigners launch Granville For Us, By Us documentary in hope to save community centres

Maniben Keprajapati, Dee Woods and Maggie Eden infront of boards made after South KilburnTrust boards did not mention community groups. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Archant

Kilburn's young and old packed out a room for the launch of a new documentary chronicling their threatened community space.

Poets Zia Ahmed and Sean Mahoney at the Granville For Us, By Us launch. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Poets Zia Ahmed and Sean Mahoney at the Granville For Us, By Us launch. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Granville, For Us, By Us, by local film-maker Dhelia Snoussi, is a walk through the condemned Kilburn estate with community members fighting for its survival.

The Granville and Carlton Centres, which have served South Kilburn neighbours for more than 100 years, are set to be demolished and replaced by 18 flats and an enterprise hub.

The 15-minute documentary features award-winning musician and 2017 Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers, who used the centres as a youngster - the "first place I learned to dance, first place I tasted alcohol," he remembers.

"I performed the first time when the hall was a hall," he said. "Now it's an office space. Weird."

South Kilburn Trust 'Your Granville' does not mention community groups such as the Granville Community Kitchen. Picture: Nathalie Raffray South Kilburn Trust 'Your Granville' does not mention community groups such as the Granville Community Kitchen. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

He said he would continue to back "the struggle for Carlton and Granville", warning: "It'll just become a ghost town. London will become a melting pot of greed and money."

The film was put together by Ms Snoussi who has been working with the Save the Granville campaign since 2016 while a tenant at the South Kilburn Studios, now South Kilburn Trust.

"We're hoping to raise awareness of what's happening and the history of the buildings which have been with the community since 1888," she said.

The film was followed with readings by poets Zia Ahmed and Sean Mahoney, who were asked to write words on their interpretations of the film having used the centres in the past.

Mr Mahoney, now living in Tufnell Park, told the Brent & Kilburn Times: "The work done here is so inspiring, the film is so inspiring, and the work that's been doen to conserve this space is really inspiring and got me on board."

Peter Denton added: "Frankly, I think what is happening now is a form of treachery."

Diana Robin, who lives in nearby Princess Road and has ADHD (attention deficit disorder), said: "I need the community so badly. I like identifying with people who have it hard and this community gives me that intimacy and a laugh. There's a chance to express humour."

Campaigners expect that a planning application will go before the committee later this year.