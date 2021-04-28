News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Opinion

'Let’s support each other and know the limits of what we all can do'

Logo Icon

Cllr Ketan Sheth, Brent Council

Published: 3:45 PM April 28, 2021   
Atladra Hospital, Baroda, Gujarat

Atladra Hospital, Baroda, Gujarat, which has been expanded through Neasden Temple's relief effort - Credit: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

It is profoundly heartbreaking to switch on news bulletins or open a newspaper and see the devastation which Covid-19 is having in India.

I am proud that the Indian diaspora and other communities are coming together in Brent - together it’s good to share our stories and acknowledge the worry - well, fear really - many of us have about our families in India; but know many Brent families also have families in other countries like Brazil and  South Africa, who are also suffering the same devastation that our families in India are experiencing. My heart goes out to all, and I stand in solidarity with them.

Cllr Ketan Sheth is supporting International Yoga Day.

Cllr Ketan Sheth is supporting International Yoga Day. - Credit: Archant

Like many of them, I have a large extended family in India and cannot take in the depth of what is happening – it seems so many of my extended family have died and sometimes in the most distressing of circumstance; it’s terrible to think of the suffering - I’m really trying not to - and am torn by grief, and also wanting to do something about it.

So, let’s support each other and know the limits of what we all can do. I’m sure there is so much that all of us are doing for our families - and it will be good to hear those stories. The government here, like the international community, has sent practical aid and will send more (but is it enough?). We want to make sure that all support reaches and helps people in need.

I am full of sadness – of anger – of worry – of fear – powerlessness even - as I know many of you will be too – so it’s good to be sharing my thoughts with you at this time, to know what many of us are going through and to offer a friendly arm of support to each other.

You may also want to watch:

  • Cllr Ketan Sheth is chair of Brent Council's Community and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee

Most Read

  1. 1 'We are living like animals' says Harlesden family
  2. 2 Election 2021: All the candidates for mayor of London
  3. 3 QPR boss Warburton deperate to keep growing as a team
  1. 4 Neasden Temple launches emergency appeal for India
  2. 5 Harlesden school chaplain raises £2,400 for thirsty communities
  3. 6 Football test event sees 8,000 fans descend on Wembley Park
  4. 7 London elections 2021: Brent & Harrow London Assembly candidates
  5. 8 Celebrations as Kingsbury care home rated 'good' by health chiefs
  6. 9 Wembley historian asks Brent councillors to back murals bid
  7. 10 David Adeleye critical of performance despite remaining undefeated
Coronavirus
Brent Council
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Protesters against the takeover of Brent GPs by Operose,

NHS

Campaigners protest over GP takeovers in Willesden and Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Rough sleeper Marcus Francis

Homelessness

Immigration status forces Brent homeless back on the streets

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Store front of Bhavna's Kensal Store

Indian food store opens second outlet in Kensal Green

Perry Saxon

Logo Icon
File photo dated 16/08/2012 of City Hall in London (left), Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has confirmed

Reader Letters | Opinion

Cancer champions, found photo and London's future

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus