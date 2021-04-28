Opinion

Published: 3:45 PM April 28, 2021

It is profoundly heartbreaking to switch on news bulletins or open a newspaper and see the devastation which Covid-19 is having in India.

I am proud that the Indian diaspora and other communities are coming together in Brent - together it’s good to share our stories and acknowledge the worry - well, fear really - many of us have about our families in India; but know many Brent families also have families in other countries like Brazil and South Africa, who are also suffering the same devastation that our families in India are experiencing. My heart goes out to all, and I stand in solidarity with them.

Cllr Ketan Sheth is supporting International Yoga Day. - Credit: Archant

Like many of them, I have a large extended family in India and cannot take in the depth of what is happening – it seems so many of my extended family have died and sometimes in the most distressing of circumstance; it’s terrible to think of the suffering - I’m really trying not to - and am torn by grief, and also wanting to do something about it.

So, let’s support each other and know the limits of what we all can do. I’m sure there is so much that all of us are doing for our families - and it will be good to hear those stories. The government here, like the international community, has sent practical aid and will send more (but is it enough?). We want to make sure that all support reaches and helps people in need.

I am full of sadness – of anger – of worry – of fear – powerlessness even - as I know many of you will be too – so it’s good to be sharing my thoughts with you at this time, to know what many of us are going through and to offer a friendly arm of support to each other.

You may also want to watch: