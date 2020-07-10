Search

Kenton Scouts youths raise £6,000 for St Luke’s Hospice by completing 1,000km challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:13 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 10 July 2020

Kenton scouts with their leaders raised £6,000 for St Luke's Hospice. Picture: 3rd Kenton Scouts

Kenton scouts with their leaders raised £6,000 for St Luke's Hospice. Picture: 3rd Kenton Scouts

Archant

Young scouts have raised more than £5,500 for a Kenton hospice by collectively reaching 1,000 kilometres on foot and bike.

Kenton scout Kush and his cousins helped raise £6,000 for St Luke's Hospice. Picture: 3rd Kenton ScoutsKenton scout Kush and his cousins helped raise £6,000 for St Luke's Hospice. Picture: 3rd Kenton Scouts

Some 40 members of the 3rd Kenton Scouts have been walking, cycling and running to raise funds for St Luke’s hospice, in Kenton Grange.

The Scouts, aged 10 to 13 usually meet at Mount Stewart Junior school but are having to meet virtually at the moment and decided they wanted to take on a challenge to help the local community.

They have so far raised £5,600 plus gift aid of £967.

“We had chosen St Luke’s Hospice as our Charity of the Year in January and had planned to take part in the Bubble Rush and the Midnight Walk as well as volunteering in the Hospice Gardens” said Gillan Barnard, Scout Section Leader. “But those events have been cancelled so we wanted to find something else we could do to support St Luke’s.”

Kenton scout Shivin cycled to raise cash for St Luke's Hospice. Picture: 3rd Kenton ScoutsKenton scout Shivin cycled to raise cash for St Luke's Hospice. Picture: 3rd Kenton Scouts

The Scouts came up with the idea of a sponsored fitness event and completed their own target distances over a week at the end of June.

You may also want to watch:

Niyam Patel, 12, who got his brothers involved to walk laps around their garden, said: “I felt that it was more than just exercise. I was helping other people while keeping myself fit.”

Mikhil Shah, 12, added: “The challenge actually got me outside more. It was great. Because of lockdown I haven’t been getting out as much as before.

“I rode my bike more and made an effort to get some more fresh air.”

Abha Mehta, assistant Scout leader, said: “we were amazed by how many donations we received, many of them for quite large amounts,

“This challenge seems to have really captured people’s imagination and, of course, St Luke’s is a fantastic charity which has supported many families locally at a difficult time in their lives.”

Tim Ridgewell, events fundraising manager at St Luke’s Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to all the 3rd Kenton Scouts who took on the K2K Challenge and raised an incredible amount to help care for local people at the end of their life in Harrow and Brent.

“I was delighted to attend their weekly virtual Zoom meeting to thank the Scouts in person and hear about their experiences of completing such a variety of activities.”

