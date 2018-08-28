Kenton schoolgirl wins top slop as Brent’s finalist at the Jack Petchy Speak Out! Challenge

Jack Petchy regional winner Princilla Agyemang with mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Mahmood. Picture: Tony Preec Tony Preece

A Kenton secondary school teenager beat 740 pupils across Brent to make it into the final of a national debating competition.

L-R Dhamen Khalif, Cllr Arshad Mahmood, Jack Petchy winner Princilla Agyemang and Nabiha Shaikh Picture: Tony Preece L-R Dhamen Khalif, Cllr Arshad Mahmood, Jack Petchy winner Princilla Agyemang and Nabiha Shaikh Picture: Tony Preece

Princilla Agyemang, a pupil at St Gregory’s Catholic Science College, in Donnington Road, scooped top prize of a £100 and a place in the Jack Petchy Speak Out!Challenge on July 1.

The 14-year-old wowed judges on January 23 with her winning speech “Taboo love” which tackled homophobia and discrimination around the world.

Asked about the training and the competition, she said: “I’m changing the world one speech at a time.”

Nabiha Shaikh, 14, from Alperton Community School came second with her speech “Ground Hog Day” andthird Place went to Dhamen Khalif from Ark Elvin Academy.

Princilla Agyemang, St Gregory�s Catholic Science College pupils, wins Brent's regional Jack Petchy competition. Picture: Tony Preece Princilla Agyemang, St Gregory�s Catholic Science College pupils, wins Brent's regional Jack Petchy competition. Picture: Tony Preece

Mayor of Brent, Cllr Arshad Mahmood said: “Thoroughly enjoyed hearing all the speeches tonight. It was great to hear the young people from Brent with very passionate, thought provoking, and funny speeches.”