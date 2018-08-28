Kenton schoolgirl wins top slop as Brent’s finalist at the Jack Petchy Speak Out! Challenge
PUBLISHED: 14:28 24 January 2019
Tony Preece
A Kenton secondary school teenager beat 740 pupils across Brent to make it into the final of a national debating competition.
Princilla Agyemang, a pupil at St Gregory’s Catholic Science College, in Donnington Road, scooped top prize of a £100 and a place in the Jack Petchy Speak Out!Challenge on July 1.
The 14-year-old wowed judges on January 23 with her winning speech “Taboo love” which tackled homophobia and discrimination around the world.
Asked about the training and the competition, she said: “I’m changing the world one speech at a time.”
Nabiha Shaikh, 14, from Alperton Community School came second with her speech “Ground Hog Day” andthird Place went to Dhamen Khalif from Ark Elvin Academy.
Mayor of Brent, Cllr Arshad Mahmood said: “Thoroughly enjoyed hearing all the speeches tonight. It was great to hear the young people from Brent with very passionate, thought provoking, and funny speeches.”