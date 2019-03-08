Community gathers for Kenton ward's annual festive light switch on

mayor of Harrow Cllr Nitin Parekh and mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi at the Kenton lights switch on. Picture: Gail Hovey Archant

Local traders in Kenton gathered the community for their annual festive lights switch on.

The Kenton Area Traders Association (KATA) invited pupils from St Gregory's Catholic Science College, Uxendon Manor Primary School, the Mount Stewart Schools and BrightStart Childcare to perform at the switching on of the Kenton Road festive lights on October 30.

Pupils from all schools sang festive songs and youngsters from Uxendon Manor Primary school performed a dance to celebrate Diwali.

The event was attended by the mayor of Brent and the mayor of Harrow, Kenton Cllr Reg Colwill and Harrow councillors.

KATA Chairperson, Ketan Mandalia said. "I am delighted to see the switching on of Kenton's festive lights attracting more people each year.

"I hope that everyone who came along enjoyed the event and continues to enjoy the lights over the whole festive period.

"We hope that the lights, along with the flower baskets, an initiative also coordinated by the KATA, help to attract residents to shop locally and support their local traders and shopping parades."

