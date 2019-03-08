Search

Advanced search

Community gathers for Kenton ward's annual festive light switch on

PUBLISHED: 17:24 12 November 2019

mayor of Harrow Cllr Nitin Parekh and mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi at the Kenton lights switch on. Picture: Gail Hovey

mayor of Harrow Cllr Nitin Parekh and mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi at the Kenton lights switch on. Picture: Gail Hovey

Archant

Local traders in Kenton gathered the community for their annual festive lights switch on.

Politicians with Kenton Area Traders Association members at the Kenton lights switch on festival. Picture: Gail HoveyPoliticians with Kenton Area Traders Association members at the Kenton lights switch on festival. Picture: Gail Hovey

The Kenton Area Traders Association (KATA) invited pupils from St Gregory's Catholic Science College, Uxendon Manor Primary School, the Mount Stewart Schools and BrightStart Childcare to perform at the switching on of the Kenton Road festive lights on October 30.

Pupils from all schools sang festive songs and youngsters from Uxendon Manor Primary school performed a dance to celebrate Diwali.

The event was attended by the mayor of Brent and the mayor of Harrow, Kenton Cllr Reg Colwill and Harrow councillors.

KATA Chairperson, Ketan Mandalia said. "I am delighted to see the switching on of Kenton's festive lights attracting more people each year.

Community choirs get together at the Kenton lights switch on festivalCommunity choirs get together at the Kenton lights switch on festival

"I hope that everyone who came along enjoyed the event and continues to enjoy the lights over the whole festive period.

"We hope that the lights, along with the flower baskets, an initiative also coordinated by the KATA, help to attract residents to shop locally and support their local traders and shopping parades."

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warburton gives reason behind why Masterson has not featured this season

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood

Police called to stabbing Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

‘Hopefully come January it’s sorted’ - QPR fans react to 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens’ toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

‘They are open but I love it’ - Former QPR boss Holloway on Rangers’ start to the season

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

Most Read

Warburton gives reason behind why Masterson has not featured this season

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood

Police called to stabbing Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

‘Hopefully come January it’s sorted’ - QPR fans react to 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens’ toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

‘They are open but I love it’ - Former QPR boss Holloway on Rangers’ start to the season

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brent youth round-up: Fine weekend for U11, U12 and U13 girls

The Brent U13 girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

London FA to host first football forum at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground (pic Simon O'Connor)

‘They are open but I love it’ - Former QPR boss Holloway on Rangers’ start to the season

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

Community gathers for Kenton ward’s annual festive light switch on

mayor of Harrow Cllr Nitin Parekh and mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi at the Kenton lights switch on. Picture: Gail Hovey

Brent comes in third place for worst flytipping offences in the country

Brent comes third in the UK for worst flytipping cases
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists