Kenton charities gifted chocolate treats by rotary club to say 'thank you'
Three Kenton charities got a nice surprise after staff were handed multiple boxes of chocolate.
St Luke's Hospice, Kenton Ambulance Station and Mencap each received three boxes each of M&Ms in recognition of their work during the pandemic.
Members of the Northwick Park Rotary Club (NPRC) hand delivered the chocolate that had been donated to them by Mars Inc. to the different organisations to thank the staff and volunteers for their work during lockdowns.
Each box consisted of 18 packs of M&M chocolates each with a retail price of £108.
On May 13, they visited St Luke's in Kenton Grange with three boxes, then on May 21, two paramedics received boxes outside Kenton Ambulance Station.
Then on May 28, Deven Pillay, chief executive officer of Harrow Mencap received the M&Ms at the front entrance on behalf of the Learning and Disability Charity Team.
Eric Silver, club PR chairman, said: "We wanted to say thank you for their hard work during Covid.
"The charities were delighted with the treats and said the chocolates are being enjoyed by all the staff."