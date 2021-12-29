Feed your Christmas tree to the Kentish Town City Farm goats
- Credit: Kentish Town City Farm
Do you have a real Christmas tree that you wish to dispose of responsibly?
Look no further that Kentish Town City Farm's (KTCF) Big Tree Takeaway 2022.
For £10, or £15 for a personalised "Goat Note", residents can have their tree collected from January 7-10.
Trees must be under 12ft and put out by the morning of Friday January 7.
They must also be free of decoration as some trees are fed to the farm's goats and the rest are recycled.
KTCF is working with City of London, the City of London Corporation's Hampstead Heath team and local businesses H&H Van Hire and Pricewise Graphics.
A spokesperson said: "Last year, 600 community-minded folk like you helped the farm raise £7,500, and we want to do even better this time to kick off our 50th Year celebrations."
To book eventbrite.co.uk/e/kentish-town-city-farm-the-big-tree-takeaway-2022-tickets-223413785647
