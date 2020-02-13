Former Queen's Park pupil raises mental health awareness as he quits'SAS; Who Dares Wins' on last day

A student from Kensal Rise who made it to the last day of the series "SAS: Who dares Wins" hopes to have inspired young people from similar backgrounds to do the same despite quitting on the very last day.

Myles Martin, impressively survived ten days of the brutal course led by adventurer, television presenter and ex-special forces officer Ant Middleton that aims to put contestants through punishing challenges which push them to the very limits of their mental and physical abilities.

The 22-year-old was the youngest constestant competing in the fifth series of the Channel Four series which finished on February 9.

But on the last day he quit and is now using that decision to raise awareness of mental health and inspire people to look after themselves before helping others.

He said: "Part of me feels like I should have been on there a little bit more.

"I want young people and especially young black boys to see that you are really able to be ambitious.

"We don't normally see young black guys from London on these kinds of shows.

"I also wanted to show other young people it is possible to be driven and hard working.

"I am trying to get the show out there for people like myself because unfortunately it doesn't really appeal and although I've had no family in the army or no association, it was an interest in mine."

Mr Martin,who is in his final year at Brunel University studying Sports, Health and Exercise Sciences, said he was doing well on the show, but felt he had to leave to protect his own mental health.

"On the show, I talk about how it became very detrimental to my own mental health and almost became a reverse effect, where I was doing so well and felt so strong in myself but during that stage, I felt like I was kind of regressing.

"I felt I needed to keep my integrity by having to leave," he said.

"The way this kind of show works is about people conquering and tackling their demons and to a lot of people I come across as very positive, proactive, happy and that there is not much wrong, but that is where the problem lies.

"I have had issues with my mental health and at home but it may not look it.

"I found out a lot about myself, and how important it was to look after yourself and sometimes put yourself before others."

As a hardworking personal trainer and student, Myles said he was trying to do everything and help people much more than myself".

"Before you help others you have to be able to help yourself and from the show, I recognise the value of what I can do to look after yourself, and to know your worth," he added.

Some of the challenges on this year's series included doing SAS insurgence techniques to climb a 40ft boat, jumping off speed boats, interrogation practice and getting woken in your sleep to do a work out.

He was brave to admit to some difficulties since leaving the show, but is having some help from its organisers.

"When you are on the show, every day can be quite traumatising.

"But I've had support from the show and had a psychologist checking up on me."

Mr Martin, who attended Queen's Park Community Park School, is a talented footballer and played professional football for Queens Park Rangers' youth academy when they were in the Premier League.

He said he had to choose between football and university education and chose the latter, but hopes to maintain an active lifestyle after finishing his studies.

"I want to go back into sport's performance. On top of that, I'd like to provide my own personal training studio.

"I have had so many offers since the show that I have actually had to quit my job and I now have a new one.

"At the same time, I am concentrating on my own business, my website, clients as well as my dissertation!"