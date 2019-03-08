Pupils from a Kensal Rise special needs school celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with a song about acceptance
PUBLISHED: 10:11 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 25 March 2019
Archant
Pupils and staff from a special school in Kensal Rise signed and sang their hearts out to mark World Down Syndrome Day.
A video was created at Manor School in Chamberlayne Road to showcase the abilities of its young pupils and raise awareness of what Down Syndrome is.
Dean Newby, head of communications, said: “We believe the world, especially those in the minority, could do with a little more friendship and acceptance, and that is what the song is all about.
“Since we as a school have a love for all things creative and communicative, we thought there was no better to demonstrate our commitment to WDSD than to sing and sign our hearts out, and share that with our community!”
Head Steve Thompson said: “We’re delighted with the reception that our World Down Syndrome Day music video has received and we couldn’t be prouder of our pupils and whole school community.
The video perfectly encompasses our School Vision of ‘Love, Learn, Laugh’ in which every pupil is supported to contribute and thrive.”
WDSD 2019 was on March 21