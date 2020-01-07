Search

Advanced search

Police appeal after pensioner,80, left for dead after knocked over by moped gang

PUBLISHED: 16:51 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 07 January 2020

Kensal Rise pensioner fighting for his life after hit and run by moped riders. Picture: Met Police

Kensal Rise pensioner fighting for his life after hit and run by moped riders. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Kensal Rise pensioner in his 80s is in critical condition in hospital following a hit and run involving more than six moped riders in Kensal Green.

The elderly man was crossing Harrow Road on January 3 at about 8.30pm when he was struck by a number of mopeds, Scotland Yard said.

The moped riders, all wearing crash helmets, then circled him while he lay injured on the ground before leaving him there and driving off towards Wrottesley Road.

The man was taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a condition critical.

His family have been informed.

Police are appealing to any witnesses who may have seen the collision or anyone with any information.

Det Con Leo Christian, who is leading the investigation by the Met's serious collision unit, said:

You may also want to watch:

"We are looking for any witnesses who saw the collision or the group of mopeds being ridden around the area.

"There was more than six mopeds in the group and all the riders were wearing crash helmets.

"They callously rode off leaving an elderly man seriously injured in the road and did not even try to get him any help.

"If anyone has any information, or dash cam footage that may have recorded these riders, we would urge you to get in touch."

"We are determined to find those responsible and I would appeal to anyone who was part of this group of riders to do the right thing and come forward."

Witnesses can call police on 020 8246 9820 or make contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 6673/03JAN.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘What a great debut’ - QPR fans react to 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Osayi-Samuel provides update on future and reveals small change behind recent form

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre). Picture: PA

QPR duo would benefit from loan move says boss Warburton

Queens Park Rangers' Olamide Shodipo on the ball. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

QPR 5 Swansea 1: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA

QPR drawn to play Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup fourth round

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Most Read

‘What a great debut’ - QPR fans react to 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Osayi-Samuel provides update on future and reveals small change behind recent form

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre). Picture: PA

QPR duo would benefit from loan move says boss Warburton

Queens Park Rangers' Olamide Shodipo on the ball. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

QPR 5 Swansea 1: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA

QPR drawn to play Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup fourth round

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

‘What dreams are made of’ - QPR youngster delighted to make debut

Queens Park Rangers' Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: PA

‘100pc my fault’ - Baker takes full responsibility as Harrow let two-goal lead slip to draw

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Osayi-Samuel provides update on future and reveals small change behind recent form

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre). Picture: PA

Police appeal after pensioner,80, left for dead after knocked over by moped gang

Kensal Rise pensioner fighting for his life after hit and run by moped riders. Picture: Met Police

Applications open for Brent groups to apply for Tesco’s Bags of Help grants

A child choosing a charity as part of Tesco's Bags of Help scheme. Picture: Kevin Lines
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists