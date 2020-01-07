Police appeal after pensioner,80, left for dead after knocked over by moped gang

A Kensal Rise pensioner in his 80s is in critical condition in hospital following a hit and run involving more than six moped riders in Kensal Green.

The elderly man was crossing Harrow Road on January 3 at about 8.30pm when he was struck by a number of mopeds, Scotland Yard said.

The moped riders, all wearing crash helmets, then circled him while he lay injured on the ground before leaving him there and driving off towards Wrottesley Road.

The man was taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a condition critical.

His family have been informed.

Police are appealing to any witnesses who may have seen the collision or anyone with any information.

Det Con Leo Christian, who is leading the investigation by the Met's serious collision unit, said:

"We are looking for any witnesses who saw the collision or the group of mopeds being ridden around the area.

"There was more than six mopeds in the group and all the riders were wearing crash helmets.

"They callously rode off leaving an elderly man seriously injured in the road and did not even try to get him any help.

"If anyone has any information, or dash cam footage that may have recorded these riders, we would urge you to get in touch."

"We are determined to find those responsible and I would appeal to anyone who was part of this group of riders to do the right thing and come forward."

Witnesses can call police on 020 8246 9820 or make contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 6673/03JAN.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.